Like the redemption tour by the USA women’s gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics, there are some Kansas junior golfers who’ve been on their own path toward easing the pain of past experiences.

The latest step back for the golfers took place in the 39th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup matches this week at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood.

After being trounced by Nebraska last year, 12-4, the eight-man Kansas team rebounded this year to win the two-day tournament by a score of 10 ½ to 5 ½.

Two players on the Kansas team — Myles Tarvin and Parker Bennett — were members of the this year’s Kansas Class 6A state championship team at Olathe West High School.

It was redemption for Olathe West this year, too

Tarvin’s junior year, the Owls yielded the state title to Shawnee Mission East through a tie-breaker formula after both teams were deadlocked in team scoring following two rounds of regulation.

“The junior year loss we had was terrible,” said Tarvin, when asked about his high school career this week. “Everyone was mad. We wanted to win so bad and we did. That set my summer off to a good start.”

The team captain for the Kansas team this week was Taylor Maloney who praised Tarvin’s play.

“He is a great kid who has so much potential,” said Maloney. “I think this summer he was able to kind of show off his talent and his potential.”

Tarvin contributed to Kansas’s victory this week

To close out his Thursday match against Carson Kildow of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tarvin sunk a 13-foot putt with a right-to-left break that curled in and sealed it, 4 and 3.

“When he is putting well, he is unstoppable,” said Maloney. “It was good to see him showcase that.”

Tarvin, set for the UMKC golf team this fall, also won the Kansas Junior Match Play Championship in June against Owls teammate Parker Bennett at Olathe’s Heritage Park golf course.

Last year’s champion was Nicklaus Nickloy, also of Olathe West, and bound for the University of Nebraska-Omaha this coming school year.

Cory Tarvin, while following his son at the 6A state championship and this week’s Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup matches, said he’s relieved that Myles has settled into an opportunity to play college golf with the ‘Roos.

Tarvin grew up playing golf with his father in Johnson County

While playing at Shadow Glen in Olathe, Cory allowed Myles, his younger son, to tag along.

Tarvin’s older son, Jack, will be a senior on MidAmerica Nazarene University’s golf team this year, too.

“I remember way back when I’d put him (Myles) in the back of the golf cart where you put your cooler or whatever,” said Cory Tarvin. “I’d give him a range-finder (which measures the distance between the golf ball’s lie and the hole) and let him shoot the distances for me and tell me what it was before he could get around the golf course.”

Bennett Warren, yet another Owls team member, had the credentials to participate in this week’s match play against Nebraska, but instead is at the Junior PGA Championship on the historic Congressional course in Bethesda, Maryland.

Warren made the cut and was tied for 28th heading into today’s final round.

“He’s going crazy,” said Tarvin about the play of his Owls teammate who has one more year in high school. “All of our Olathe West team is strong and they’re all going to play golf. It’s good.”

The Olathe West redemption tour is almost complete.