A message from The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation: Basys and their employees make a significant charitable donation to WWIA and America’s combat-wounded veterans

Basys Processing Inc. recently made a significant and thoughtful donation of $10,500 to the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) through their employee charitable donation program. This program consists of Basys generously giving money to their employees each year that they in turn can donate to the charity of their choice. WWIA is honored and humbled to have been chosen as a charity recipient by numerous Basys employees to help further their mission of serving and honoring America’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients. This donation will go toward WWIA’s local MO-KAN Ducks, Bucks, & Trapping Event, which has been proudly honoring and serving Purple Heart veterans for 15 years!

2024 WWIA Honor Connect Heal from WWIA on Vimeo.

This innovative charitable donation program from Basys helps foster a spirit of philanthropy and connection amongst the Basys team. It aligns the company’s purpose with employee values, allowing them to give to the causes they care about. This helps improve community engagement and makes a big impact for charities who rely on these donations to accomplish their mission.

Basys is the largest privately owned merchant processor in the country. Founded by Brad Oddo in 2002, and located in Lenexa, Kansas, Basys specializes in providing custom and integrated payment solutions with industry-leading customer support. They have a passion for being the best, offering next-level service, always looking for innovative solutions that protect their client’s business, data, and reputation. To learn more information about Basys, visit their website at www.basyspro.com and follow them on LinkedIn.



2024 WWIA MO-KAN Documentary from WWIA on Vimeo.

The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIA) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Apollo Beach, FL. Their mission is to serve our nation’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing world-class outdoor sporting activities such as hunting and fishing to recognize and honor their sacrifice, encourage independence and connections with communities, and promote healing and wellness through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors. Founded in 2007, and now in their 18th year of operation, WWIA has proudly served and re-served thousands of Heroes from every state in the U.S., providing all-expense paid outdoor sporting adventures to an average of 220 Heroes annually.

Wounded Warriors often return home differently than when they left to serve our nation; finding that their personal and professional lives are impacted by their war experiences. WWIA in coordination with an incredible team of hosts, volunteers, donors, and supporters across North America help show our Purple Heart Heroes that they can still experience and accomplish great things, no matter their current circumstances.

Most WWIA events serve an average of 3-5 Heroes and last anywhere from 3-5 days, allowing for optimal bonding, brotherhood, and camaraderie. These events help bolster self-confidence while strengthening the bond with nature, local communities, and other Purple Heart veterans. Whether these Heroes suffer from traumatic brain injury, permanent limb disability, or post-traumatic stress disorder, these connections are critical to the healing process.

You can help make a difference in the lives of America’s combat-wounded Purple Heart veterans by making a donation HERE. To learn more about WWIA, visit their website at www.wwiaf.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.