Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Coffee chain Dutch Bros working toward Overland Park opening

Dutch Bros
File photo.

An Oregon-based coffee brand wants to further expand its Johnson County presence.

Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros has started the process of bringing a new location to the 97 Metcalf development in Overland Park.

This week, company officials said there was no firm estimate yet on the opening timeline.

Dutch Bros plans to be at 9721 Metcalf Ave.

  • The coffee chain aims to open a new location just off Metcalf Avenue at the redeveloped site of the former Sears store.
  • The store will serve as the newest tenant in the growing 97 Metcalf retail development.
  • Dutch Bros will neighbor Texas Roadhouse and QuikTrip at the site.

Dutch Bros offers quick caffeine in various forms

  • The coffee chain offers “classics” like lattes and mochas, as well as signature drinks like the “caramelizer” (caramel mocha) and the “annihilator” (chocolate macadamia nut breve).
  • In addition to coffee, Dutch Bros is also known for its flavored Rebel energy drinks, which come in flavors like peach and “electric berry” (lime and blue raspberry).
  • The Dutch Bros menu also features other drinks like chai lattes, lemonades and smoothies.
Shawnee Dutch Bros drive-thru
A Dutch Bros worker in Shawnee hands a customer a drink. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Another Overland Park Dutch Bros is in the works

