Coffee chain Dutch Bros working toward Overland Park opening

An Oregon-based coffee brand wants to further expand its Johnson County presence.

Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros has started the process of bringing a new location to the 97 Metcalf development in Overland Park.

This week, company officials said there was no firm estimate yet on the opening timeline.

Dutch Bros plans to be at 9721 Metcalf Ave.

The coffee chain aims to open a new location just off Metcalf Avenue at the redeveloped site of the former Sears store.

The store will serve as the newest tenant in the growing 97 Metcalf retail development.

Dutch Bros will neighbor Texas Roadhouse and QuikTrip at the site.

Dutch Bros offers quick caffeine in various forms

The coffee chain offers “classics” like lattes and mochas, as well as signature drinks like the “caramelizer” (caramel mocha) and the “annihilator” (chocolate macadamia nut breve).

In addition to coffee, Dutch Bros is also known for its flavored Rebel energy drinks, which come in flavors like peach and “electric berry” (lime and blue raspberry).

The Dutch Bros menu also features other drinks like chai lattes, lemonades and smoothies.

Another Overland Park Dutch Bros is in the works

The Oregon-based company also intends to build a new location further south — this one at the Prairiefire shopping and entertainment district off 135th Street and Nall Avenue.

Outside of Overland Park, Dutch Bros already has Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.

Across the state line, the company has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

