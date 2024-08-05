As Overland Park prepares to permanently close another of its longtime public pools, residents and city officials alike wonder about the future of the city’s pool system as a whole.

Last month, Overland Park announced it would permanently close its roughly 50-year-old Bluejacket Pool after the 2024 swim season. There is a “final splash bash” scheduled for Tuesday night.

It’s the third neighborhood pool to close in recent years, but what exactly that means long-term for the city’s broader public pool system is unclear.

That’s because, ultimately, what becomes of the Bluejacket Pool property — and other, small community pools in northern Overland Park — will be decided in the parks and recreation master plan overhaul process.

The new parks and pool plan, called Playbook OP, will direct the city’s long-range planning for all park facilities, recreation programming and areas for future growth.

The city started developing the new parks plan late last year, and the Overland Park City Council could adopt the new plan sometime later this year.

Why is Overland Park closing its pools?

The current parks plan — drafted in 2013 — cites “overlapping market areas,” “financial loss” from outdoor aquatic operations and aging facilities as the reason to start closing down some of the city’s pools.

In recent years, Overland Park has decommissioned Marty and Roe pools and looks to do the same to Bluejacket Pool after one last celebration set for Tuesday evening.

Both the Roe and Marty properties have or will become community parks.

Stonegate Pool, which was built in 1965 and later renovated in 2009, is also slated for closure, likely by 2035, though that could get pushed back.

Current parks plan advises “regional” pools approach

With all that in mind, the current 11-year-old parks plan suggests it might work better for the city in the long term to take a different tack with pools, opting instead for a “larger, recreationally oriented regional” approach to pools.

The plan makes a series of recommendations to make that possible, including:

expanding Young’s Pool near 77th Street and Antioch Road at some point to be a “regional” aquatic facility with some additional amenities,

renovating Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center on 119th Street,

building a new outdoor aquatic facility south of 151st Street,

building a third community center with an indoor pool in southern Overland Park, akin to the Matt Ross Community Center near downtown,

and adding spraygrounds — sometimes also called splash pads — at former pool sites.

Neighbors pushback on pool closures

Since the closure of Bluejacket Pool was announced publicly, a new website has started circulating called “Prioritize Our Pools.”

It was formed by a self-described “group of residents concerned with the city of Overland Park’s budget decisions that have (led) to public pools crumbling and closing.”

The group, according to its website, has a series of goals, the primary one being to keep Bluejacket Pool open. They also seek to restore longer hours and amenities at the pools.

They provide a sample email that can be sent to city councilmembers and list out their contact information as well.

A group called “Save Bluejacket Pool” has also materialized in the last couple of months on Facebook. Its 500 or so members have banded together to “advocate for (the pool’s) future.”

A recent post in their Facebook group suggests a handful of their members might speak at the upcoming Overland Park City Council meeting Monday evening. They’re also distributing signs, flyers and stickers in the community.

Some city leaders are sad to see pools close, too

Some members of the Overland Park City Council have also individually expressed their own concerns about the city’s plans to move away from its neighborhood pool model.

Councilmember Holly Grummert previously recalled in an interview with the Post taking her kids to Marty Pool when they were young.

She said was sad to see it go, however, she’s looking forward to seeing the new park on the site.

“I hope it becomes a place that families go to and can enjoy for a long period of time,” Grummert said.

But, she said she knows it can be “painful” to watch your “neighborhood pool” close.

“Those are hard conversations that you have with residents,” Grummert said.

Additionally, Councilmember Drew Mitrisin said he was “surprised” to hear that Bluejacket Pool would close after this summer, under the impression that the city could buy more time for it. Still, he’s not sure it can be fixed as is either, given the extensive leaking problem at that pool.

“I hope that we can work with the community to figure out something that really meets their goals,” Mitrisin said. “In talking with neighbors near Bluejacket Pool, the obvious desire is to have some sort of pool in that space.”

While Bluejacket Pool is the aquatic facility he has used most with his family, he wants to see the city take a “hard look at whether the 2013 plan was correct” in its aims to close all of the city’s smaller pools and move toward regional aquatic centers.

“I think that really does have to be a community conversation,” he said, adding that people who live in all of Overland Park’s neighborhoods should get involved in these discussions. “All options are on the table.”

Mitrisin said he’s also concerned that the city will close more of its pools and come to regret it as summers get warmer and warmer.

He alluded to past decisions to remove the Strang Line trolley rails in the 1940s as car traffic expanded only to be looking for more public transportation solutions two generations later.

“As we face more extreme heat, extreme temperatures in the coming decades, I just hope that there’s a place for people to find refuge and be able to be cool and be able to enjoy being outside in the summertime,” he said.

What comes next?

Overland Park is preparing a new community park at the site of the former Marty Pool in 2025.

Plus, the city has added funds to the capital improvement plan to study future options at the soon-to-be former Bluejacket Pool site, which already sits in a wider community park.

In the meantime, Overland Park is seeking feedback on the pool system with an online survey here.

