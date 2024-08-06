A message from AdventHealth Sports Park at BluHawk: Hit the ice with the Kansas City Icehawks Hockey Club! Limited spots available!

Are you ready to transform your hockey game? Look no further than the Kansas City Icehawks at AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk, your ultimate destination for hockey excellence. Boasting a state-of-the-art NHL-sized ice rink, cutting-edge facilities, and a passionate coaching staff, we offer a hockey experience like no other.

Our program is designed to cater to players of all ages and skill levels, from aspiring young stars to seasoned veterans. Whether you’re looking to learn the basics, refine your skills, or compete at the highest level, we have the perfect program for you.

Our commitment to excellence:

World-class facilities: Our NHL-sized ice rink provides ample space for players to develop their speed, agility, and shooting accuracy. Our modern locker rooms, training areas, and pro shop offer everything you need to optimize your performance.

Expert coaching: Led by Simon Watson, former Kansas City Mavericks player, our dedicated team of experienced coaches is passionate about helping players reach their full potential. Through personalized instruction and skill development, we focus on building a strong foundation and fostering a love for the game.

Competitive opportunities: We offer a variety of leagues and tournaments for players of all ages and skill levels, providing opportunities to compete against top-tier opponents and gain valuable game experience.

Player development: Our comprehensive player development program focuses on not only honing hockey skills but also building character, teamwork, and leadership qualities.

Program details:

Member of the KCYHA

House & Select teams: 6U-14U

Registration is now available

For more information on how to register, program costs, practice times, game schedule, and more, visit bluhawksports.com!

Join us and take flight with the Kansas City Icehawks! Register today and embark on a journey to hockey greatness!