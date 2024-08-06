fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

A Pegah’s diner used to be at this busy JoCo corner. Now, it will be a Mediterranean eatery.

Mediterranean CAVA
Photo via CAVA Facebook page.

Plans for a new Mediterranean eatery are taking shape at a prominent Merriam development.

Construction has progressed on a new location for fast-casual chain CAVA at the Merriam Grand Station development just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

Representatives with the company told the Post this week that the restaurant will open its doors this fall — with a specific opening date yet to be announced.

CAVA will be at 8701 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

  • The restaurant will occupy a space on the east side of the mixed-use development, on the site of the now-demolished Pegah’s restaurant.
  • There, CAVA will neighbor other new arrivals, including fast-casual sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s and wellness brand Supplement Superstore.
  • CAVA comes as one of multiple food and drink tenants planned for the $130 million project, including coffee chain Starbucks and brewery concept 30hop.

CAVA serves Mediterranean bowls, wraps

  • The chain offers customizable bowls for which customers can choose from several grains, greens and toppings.
  • In addition to bowls, customers can also build a pita wrap.
  • The menu features a range of pre-determined combinations for bowls and wraps as well — like the “spicy greens” bowl (falafel, feta, red pepper hummus, broccoli, cucumber, lentils, greens, skhug and harissa vinaigrette).
Merrriam CAVA
Signage at the new CAVA location in Merriam. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

This marks the third CAVA in JoCo

  • CAVA has two Overland Park locations — one at 11895 W. 95th St. by Oak Park Mall and another at 6405 W. 135th. St. in Corbin Park.
  • Both of them opened in the fall of 2022.
  • The Washington, DC-based chain also has a location in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

