Incumbent Johnson County commissioner Shirley Allenbrand was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary for the commission’s District 6 seat.

The race to see who finished second in the three-person field remains close, but small business owner Mike Storm had a 227-vote lead over Olathe planning commissioner Tony Bergida after unofficial final results were tabulated Tuesday night.

Allenbrand earned nearly 48% of the vote, totaling 5,831 votes, followed by Storm with 25% of the vote (3,062 total votes) and Bergida with 23% (2,835 total votes).

The vote totals may change this week as provisional and mail-in ballots are counted. A final official result will be approved by the county canvassing board, made up of county commissioners, on Friday, Aug. 16.

What candidates had to say Tuesday

Allenbrand, a longtime businesswoman in the health care services industry first elected to the commission in 2020, said during her campaign that the county’s increasing population and development require careful planning, especially for roads and infrastructure.

On Tuesday, she said she was excited to continue to address the “true needs of the county.”

“I’ve voted to lower the mill level [property tax rate], continue to support public safety, expand Med-Act ambulance services,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “We just created the youth crisis center. I want to continue to work on balanced growth and the southwest traffic plan.”

Storm filed late to run and said he was “shocked” by Tuesday’s results putting him second, which if that holds, would carry him through to face Allenbrand one-on-one in the general election.

“I want to take a slower approach to how we do things. [The county] has reserves, an abundance. I want to pull some of it back. If we’re not going to use it, I want to see where we can find some common ground on these issues that I have and if we can find it, maybe we can start giving back to the residents,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Bergida, who currently serves on the Olathe Planning Commission, owns a small business and is a vice president of finance for a research and development firm, ran on a platform that emphasized his desire to cut property taxes and his skepticism towards incentives for developers.

On Tuesday, he said he continued to “hold out hope” that additional votes could close the gap between him and Storm, though he congratulated Allenbrand and said Storm had run a “good campaign.”

“I really do hope fiscal responsibility is brought up in the general election,” he said. “No matter who our next commissioner is, I hope they will give folks a property tax break in our district. Some of the most powerful conversations I had with voters was talking about much their monthly property tax bills going up, seniors on fixed income, a single mom barely making it by. There are a lot of people in our district on the margins.”

Leading a growing district

The county commission’s sixth district covers much of the western half of Johnson County, running from downtown Olathe in the east to the Douglas County line in the west, from the Kansas River in De Soto in the north down to Miami County in the south.

Through many of its precincts, it’s a more sparsely populated district than eastern Johnson County with many unincorporated communities, but it is also home to he county’s biggest industrial centers.

That will soon include Panasonic’s new $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, to go with the ever-expanding New Century Commerce Center outside Olathe and the intermodal Logistics Park outside Edgerton.