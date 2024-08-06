Long-serving Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe cruised to a primary victory and will now seek his fifth term in office against the winner of a Democratic race that remained too close to call after Tuesday’s results.

With unofficial final results tabulated Tuesday night, the four-term incumbent Howe held a comfortable 28 percentage-point lead over intra-party challenger David Greenwald, 64% to 36%.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic primary, former assistant DA Vanessa Riebli held a 231-vote lead over defense attorney Zach Thomas, out of nearly 32,800 votes cast.

Howe wins comfortably in GOP contest

On Tuesday, Howe thanked his supporters and vowed to fight on for his fifth term.

“I’m very happy to continue to get widespread support from the Republican Party and I appreciate that, and continue to work hard for them,” Howe said in an interview with the Post.

Howe told the Post his priorities include protecting children and senior citizens, and providing more services to people with substance abuse or mental health issues.

In the primary contest with Greenwald, a former assistant DA in Johnson County who now works for the Douglas County prosecutors’ office, the two tussled over Howe’s role in Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s controversial election investigation.

In a Post forum hosted in July, Greenwald said there are times when district attorneys need to tell law enforcement to stop pursuing cases when there isn’t enough evidence. Howe responded that “it’s not (his) job to be in the sheriff’s business.”

Howe and Greenwald also differed on staffing and turnover at the district attorney’s office. Howe said his office is the only one in the region with no openings and lost attorneys due to the “great retirement” post-pandemic.

Greenwald said there was a “mass exodus” when he worked in Howe’s office.

Greenwald told the Post via text Tuesday night that he is “obviously disappointed in the results but knew it would be exceptionally hard to beat a well-funded incumbent.”

Greenwald said he ran because of a general lack of discussion around “the fentanyl pandemic.” During the July forum, Greenwald said he would aggressively prosecute drug dealers.

Democratic race too close to call

Unofficial final election results Tuesday showed Riebli up by just 231 votes over Thomas.

Early in the evening Tuesday, Thomas was in the lead. However, as more precincts’ results were reported, Riebli started to eke out a narrow margin.

“We are feeling optimistic about things right now,” Riebli said in a texted statement to the Post. “I’ve spent my evenings and weekends for the past several months speaking with voters about my vision for justice and equity in our county.”

Riebli has spent most of her legal career as a prosecutor, including a stint as the supervisor for the DA Office’s Economic Crime Unit.

She worked under multiple Johnson County District Attorneys before leaving the office in 2021. Most recently, she’s worked as a defense attorney at the firm Bath & Edmonds.

“I know exactly where the weaknesses are, and I have the relationships, vision and experience to reform and strengthen our system,” Riebli said.

In the final unofficial count released on election night, Riebli had 16,511 votes, while Thomas has 16,280.

If that outcome holds, she will take on her former boss Howe.

Thomas has worked in the Johnson County public defender’s office and ran an unsuccessful challenge against Howe in 2020, losing by four percentage points. He also has worked as a city prosecutor in Gardner and a special prosecutor in Linn County.

“I am very, very proud of the campaign we ran, I would not change a thing in what we did,” Thomas told the Post Tuesday evening. “Unfortunately, the results did not pan out the way we want.”

“When the official results come out and they stay the same way they are right now, I congratulate Vanessa and I will support her in beating (incumbent District Attorney) Steve Howe,” Thomas added.

More votes are expected to be counted over the next few days as mail-in and provisional ballots are tallied, and the official results will be certified on Friday, Aug. 16. The canvass will be held at the Johnson County Election Office at 9 a.m. that day.

Kaylie McLaughlin and Juliana Garcia contributed to this report.