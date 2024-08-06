Johnson County to add dozens of new public EV charging stations

More electric vehicle charging stations are in the pipeline for Johnson County, now that county commissioners have voted to accept a $1.4 million federal grant.

The grant would add 32 new charging stations in 16 locations around Johnson County, with the county, some cities and the county park and library districts managing the maintenance and ongoing costs.

The stations will take about a year to install, said Brian Alferman, sustainability program manager for the county health department.

At least initially, motorists won’t be charged a fee, but commissioners said that may change in the months after they are installed.

Where will the new chargers be?

Locations include the county courthouse in downtown Olathe, the Mid-America Sports Complex in Shawnee, community centers in Mission, Overland Park, Prairie Village and Roeland Park, as well as various libraries.

Some specific possible locations mentioned on county documents included:

Wassmer Park in Prairie Village,

the Roeland Park Community Center,

Monticello Library in western Shawnee,

Powell Community Center in Mission

Young’s Pool Park, Hickory Hill Park, Roe Park and the Myron Scafe building, all in Overland Park.

How much will they cost?

The grant comes with a $372,580 local match, which the county and other governmental entities will contribute toward.

The push for more charging stations is part of an effort by the county and partnering governments to expand EV charging access, with an eye toward reducing emissions and improving air quality.

Most of the discussion at last Thursday’s county commission meeting revolved around the ongoing costs of the chargers and whether the users should pay a fee to compensate for the electricity.

Alferman said average annual costs at the four public-facing EV charging locations the county already has runs about $7,000, with $3,000 of that for the electricity and the rest divided between maintenance and paying for internet connectivity that allows their locations to pop up when drivers search for them.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara, who was against the proposal, called it “virtue signaling” and “craziness.”

“This isn’t a social service. This is a business,” she said. “When we transformed from the horse and buggy to the internal combustion engine I don’t think the government was out building gas stations. That happened in response to the market.”

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft pointed out that the increased use of electric cars would reduce the amount of gasoline tax revenue. Gas tax money is used for road maintenance and construction.

He also noted that the government has subsidized all kinds of transportation for years.

Could motorists be charged for using EV stations?

Discussion of the ongoing costs led to the question of whether motorists would be charged for using the stations. Alferman said each city and county partner will make its own decision on that but added there are some policy decisions that have to be made first.

The county cannot resell the electricity to motorists directly at the chargers, he said, but fees can be charged to recoup the cost. He predicted that conversations about that would happen early, and suggested that the county should coordinate with the other entities.

Most charging stations at public sites do not have a fee, he said.

For example, 42% of Olathe’s 108 EV chargers have a fee, as well as 22% of Overland Park’s. None of the county’s four public-facing chargers come with a fee for users.

O’Hara asked for an amendment that would require a fee for users within 90 days of installation. Chairman Mike Kelly said that was legally dubious because it would bind the other government partners and could also interfere with the grant requirements.

Her amendment was voted down 5-2, with O’Hara and Ashcraft in favor.

Other commissioner comments

Commissioners ultimately voted 6-1 to approve accepting the grant with O’Hara in dissent.

Some commissioners said it was important to provide infrastructure so people feel secure about buying electric vehicles without fear of being stranded with no way to charge up.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick called it a “chicken or the egg” problem.

The majority of commissioners said adding charging stations are a good thing. Most electric car owners will charge at home and use them only for emergencies, said Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand.

Kelly said the market for electric vehicles is greatly increasing.

“If we are going to be able to support the mobility of our community we need to meet people where they are,” he said.

Commissioners said they expect to review the effort in about six months.