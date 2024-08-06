The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has started releasing unofficial final results from the primary contests.
Results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name are included the number of votes they won as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.
As provisional and mail-in ballots are received and counted, these results may change.
The final results will be certified by county election officials on Friday, Aug. 16.
*Note: This page only includes results for contested primary races. Partisan contests in which candidates ran unopposed are not included.**
Reported as of 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, the unofficial final results from Election Day.
Total ballots cast: 76,947 (21.42%)
U.S. House (Republican)
*The winner will face Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.
- Prasanth Reddy: 21,961
- Karen Crnkovich: 18,841
Kansas Senate — District 9 (Republican)
*The winner will face Democratic candidate Norman Mallicoat, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.
- Beveraly Gossage (incumbent): 2,379
- Bryan Zesiger: 636
Kansas House — District 19 (Republican)
*The winner will face Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.
- Mark Hermes: 1,025
- Anthony Marshall Orwick: 476
Kansas House — District 48 (Republican)
*The winner will face Democratic Rep. Dan Osman, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.
- Randy Ross: 920
- Debbie Paulbeck: 840
Kansas State Board of Education — Area 4 (Republican)
This total includes votes from outside Johnson County, too.
*The winner will face Democratic candidate Kris Meyer, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.
- Connie O’Brien: 6,876
- Nancy Moneymaker: 6,656
- Gina Montalbano Zesiger: 3,242
Johnson County District Attorney
*The winners of each partisan contest will now face each other in November.
Democratic
- Vanessa Riebli: 16,511
- Zach Thomas: 16,280
Republican
- Steve Howe (incumbent): 26,365
- David Greenwald: 14,626
Johnson County Sheriff
*The winner will face Democratic candidate Byron Roberson, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.
- Doug Bedford: 23,572
- Calvin Hayden (incumbent): 18,372
Johnson County Commission — District 6
*The top two vote-getters will advance to face each other in November.
- Shirley Allenbrand (incumbent): 5,831
- Mike Storm: 3,062
- Tony Bergida: 2,835