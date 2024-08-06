The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has started releasing unofficial final results from the primary contests.

Results published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name are included the number of votes they won as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.

As provisional and mail-in ballots are received and counted, these results may change.

The final results will be certified by county election officials on Friday, Aug. 16.

*Note: This page only includes results for contested primary races. Partisan contests in which candidates ran unopposed are not included.**

Reported as of 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, the unofficial final results from Election Day.

Total ballots cast: 76,947 (21.42%)

U.S. House (Republican)

*The winner will face Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

Prasanth Reddy: 21,961

Karen Crnkovich: 18,841

Kansas Senate — District 9 (Republican)

*The winner will face Democratic candidate Norman Mallicoat, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

Beveraly Gossage (incumbent): 2,379

Bryan Zesiger: 636

Kansas House — District 19 (Republican)

*The winner will face Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

Mark Hermes: 1,025

Anthony Marshall Orwick: 476

Kansas House — District 48 (Republican)

*The winner will face Democratic Rep. Dan Osman, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

Randy Ross: 920

Debbie Paulbeck: 840

Kansas State Board of Education — Area 4 (Republican)

This total includes votes from outside Johnson County, too.

*The winner will face Democratic candidate Kris Meyer, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

Connie O’Brien: 6,876

Nancy Moneymaker: 6,656

Gina Montalbano Zesiger: 3,242

Johnson County District Attorney

*The winners of each partisan contest will now face each other in November.

Democratic

Vanessa Riebli: 16,511

Zach Thomas: 16,280

Republican

Steve Howe (incumbent): 26,365

David Greenwald: 14,626

Johnson County Sheriff

*The winner will face Democratic candidate Byron Roberson, who was unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

Doug Bedford: 23,572

Calvin Hayden (incumbent): 18,372

Johnson County Commission — District 6

*The top two vote-getters will advance to face each other in November.