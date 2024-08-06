The Post hosted four primary candidate forums this summer in the lead up to the Aug. 6 primary.

There are a handful of contested races on the ballot for Johnson County voters to help determine final contests for the November general election.

The ballot includes contests for the county’s top two law enforcement jobs: sheriff and district attorney.

The Post hosted forms for:

the Republican contest for Johnson County Sheriff

the Republican contest for District Attorney

the Democratic contest of District Attorney

a three-person nonpartisan race for the District 6 county commission seat.

Below are the embedded videos of each of those forums, followed by a link to a shorter recap of the event and a list of questions that were asked, including timestamps so you can jump around to issues that matter most to you.

Johnson County Sheriff (Republican)

Opening statements [4:45] What will be your biggest priorities as Sheriff if elected or re-elected in November? [7:10] The now-paused investigation into local election procedures. [11:00] For Bedford: Does he think that Sheriff Hayden should have invested as much time and as many resources as he did on the investigation? If elected, will he continue this investigation?

For Hayden: Why make the decision to pause this investigation now? And can you say now how much your office has spent on this endeavor? Do you believe in the integrity of Johnson County elections? Based on your feelings, will you accept the results of the Aug. 6 primary? [16:20] If elected, will you release the exact dollar amounts of how much this investigation has cost the county’s taxpayers? [18:45] Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump? [21:50] Several readers say they want to know what your plans are to adequately staff the sheriff’s department and pay sheriff’s office employees competitive salaries? [28:20] Do you feel the sheriff’s office’s current level of spending [set to be about $120 million in 2025] is appropriate? What, if any, areas of the budget do you think could be cut? [33:55] To you, what is the number one public safety issue in Johnson County? [40:36] What is your philosophy about working with the county commission? Can you work with this county commission? [43:17] Are you or will you be a part of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association? And what does being a “constitutional sheriff” mean to you? [45:48] Will you prioritize buying American-made and/or Johnson County-based products and businesses when purchasing for your department? [48:45] Closing statements [50:05]

Johnson County District Attorney (Democratic)

Opening statements. [4:33] Top public safety issue in JoCo: Reader Kimberly Patrick sent us this question via email and it gets at the essence of your job as Johnson County’s top law enforcement official. She asks, “What is the number one public safety issue in Johnson County?” And I’ll add, how would you address this issue if elected or re-elected? [7:20] Drug crimes, overdoses and fentanyl: There have been several high-profile cases in recent years of drug overdose deaths … particularly those of teenagers … ending in criminal prosecutions of those who supplied the victims with the drugs. In some cases, this involved the sale of counterfeit pills that contained fatal amounts of fentanyl that teenagers took not knowing they were taking that powerful opioid. Under your watch, what will be the DA’s office’s approach at targeting and prosecuting crimes involving drugs, particularly fentanyl? And what preventative measures should the next DA support to keep people away from dangerous drugs in the first place? [10:35] Gun safety: Reader Kristen Kaufman Blackton writes via email, “Firearms are now the leading cause of death for children and teens in America. As the mother of a young daughter, this issue is very important to me as it is to many other parents in Johnson County. If elected DA, what policies will you enact or support within the confines of your office to help curb gun violence in our community and ensure the safety of all children?”[13:25] Advocating for gun safety in Topeka: Gun access is a significant factor in suicides, as well. The county DA, if they choose, can be a voice for change when it comes to state laws regarding guns. The group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America have pressed the Legislature do more to protect kids from accessing guns such as requiring them to be stored safely. What, if any, issues related to gun safety would you be willing to advocate for in Topeka? [16:20] Alternatives to prosecution: The Johnson County District Attorney’s office currently runs diversion programs for both adult and juvenile offenders. These are meant to give people who have committed relatively minor crimes an alternative to incarceration. There is also a diversion program for those suffering with serious mental illness, as well as a special court program for veterans facing criminal charges. As District Attorney, what will be your approach towards offering defendants an opportunity at diversion? Do you think the current programs offered are adequate…or would you like to see them tweaked or expanded in some way? [19:10] Audience question: “The DA is the county’s chief prosecutor. Could each candidate state their record prosecuting felony cases in court?” [22:18] Investigating officer-involved shootings: We got some reader questions and comments regarding how the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office investigates officer-involved shootings. Many of them expressing the sentiment of James and Bonnie Armstrong who in an email told the Post that they perceive that process as quote — “too cozy with police” — end quote. The DA’s office will take the findings of the county’s Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigative Team and determine whether criminal charges should be filed. In most — if not all — cases in recent memory in Johnson County, criminal chargers are NOT filed. Do you think the DA’s office currently conducts itself with enough transparency and independence to have these investigations be credible in the eyes of the public? How, if at all, would you tweak the current OICIIT process?[25:08] Reader question: We did get another question along these lines from reader Melissa Cheatham who I’ll also add is an Overland Park city councilmember, “Should Johnson County cities that utilize body cameras have policies to proactively release footage to the public after critical incidents?” Would that in any way help the DA’s efforts at transparency and accountability in these investigations? [28:55] Transparency: In the name of transparency, what statistics about your office’s performance would you pledge to make available to the public? Would you continue to do press conferences and in-depth reports about the OICIIT findings? [30:54] Staffing and morale: Vanessa Riebli, you’ve pointed out that 16 of 35 attorneys in the office left between 2020 and 2023 and now about 40% of the staff has less than five years experience. Is turnover an issue in the DA’s office? More broadly, what steps will you take to recruit and retain a high quality staff of prosecuting attorneys?[34:00] Prosecuting violent and property crimes: Statistics kept by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations show that crime rates reported by local agencies have shown relative consistency. Over the past five years, the rate of reported violent crimes in Johnson County has remained at about 2 incidents per 1,000 residents. Property crimes… burglary and robbery and the like … have ticked up in that time from about 15 per 1,000 to nearly 18 per 1,000 .. and it is something we hear from readers that they either hear about or are at least anxious about more property crime. Though the numbers suggest relative consistency, we hear from many readers who at least have the feeling that crime is on the rise, and their anxiety with it. What’s your general approach to prosecuting both violent and property crimes and how would you assure residents who may be anxious about this issue that you are the best person to deal with it? [40:38] Sheriff’s election investigation: A nearly three-year-long investigation into Johnson County election systems being conducted by Sheriff Calvin Hayden is now paused. But in a Post forum last week, Hayden made clear he still believes the probe is justified, despite the fact that no criminal charges have come of it and, to date, no real evidence has been produced publicly to back up any claims of widespread election irregularities in Johnson County. But all that to say: it could come up again after the election if Sheriff Hayden is reelected. If YOU are elected DA, what would be your official stance towards this investigation if some alleged case or incident or element of it were to cross your desk? [43:54] Working relationship with sheriff: At last night’s Republican DA forum … both candidates spoke of how important it was to have a good working relationship with the sheriff, in part, to be able to advise on investigations and whether they’re worth pursuing. What would a good working relationship with the sheriff’s office look like if you were DA? [47:12] Audience question: “What is one thing you admire about your opponent? And if you don’t advance past the primary, will you endorse your opponent?” [50:58] Experience managing an office and budget: This question comes from reader Ann Henderosn via email, “The DA’s office has about 100 employees and a several million-dollar budget. What experience do you have supervising/managing people or an office? What experience do you have managing a multi million dollar budget?”[52:15] Audience question: “How would you prosecute and undocumented person as DA?” [54:44] Audience question: “How would ‘Project 2025’ affect your job responsibilities and what you want to do if elected?” [59:05] Closing statement [1:01:18]

Johnson County District Attorney (Republican)

Opening statements [4:35] Biggest public safety issue in JoCo: Reader Kimberly Patrick sent us this question via email and it gets at the essence of your job as Johnson County’s top law enforcement official. She asks, “What is the number one public safety issue in Johnson County?” And I’ll add, how would you address this issue if elected or re-elected? [7:30] Drug crimes and fentanyl: There have been several high-profile cases in recent years of drug overdose deaths, particularly those of teenagers, ending in criminal prosecutions of those who supplied the victims with the drugs. In some cases, this involved the sale of counterfeit pills that contained fatal amounts of fentanyl that teenagers took not knowing they were taking that powerful opioid. Under your watch, what will be the DA’s office’s approach at targeting and prosecuting crimes involving drugs, particularly fentanyl? [10:20] Diversion/alternatives to incarceration: The Johnson County District Attorney’s office currently runs diversion programs for both adult and juvenile offenders. These are meant to give people who have committed relatively minor crimes an alternative to incarceration. There is also a diversion program for those suffering with serious mental illness, as well as a special court program for veterans facing criminal charges. As District Attorney, what will be your approach towards offering defendants an opportunity at diversion? Do you think the current programs offered are adequate…or would you like to see them tweaked or expanded in some way? [13:35] Staffing and turnover in DA’s office: Publicly accessible data is hard to come by but there have been suggestions for years now — primarily voiced, it must be said, by political opponents to the current DA — that staffing turnover is a problem in the DA’s office. In a forum for the Democratic candidates for DA last month, former assistant DA Vanessa Riebli said that 16 of 35 attorneys in the office left between 2020 and 2023 and now about 40% of the staff has less than five years experience. DA Howe, I’ll give you a chance to respond directly to those stats, but also for both of you, is turnover an issue in the DA’s office? And more broadly, what steps will you take to recruit and retain a high quality staff of prosecuting attorneys? [18:00] Assigning DAs to cases: Explain your approach to assigning cases to assistants DAs … and how you consider issues of equity, fairness and experience when making those assignments. [22:10] Prosecuting property crimes: Statistics kept by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations show that crime rates reported by local agencies have shown relative consistency. Over the past five years, the rate of reported violent crimes in Johnson County has remained at about 2 incidents per 1,000 residents. Property crimes… burglary and robbery and the like … have ticked up in that time from about 15 per 1,000 to nearly 18 per 1,000, and it is something we hear from readers that they either hear about or are at least anxious about more property crime. Reader Michelle Reing sent us this question via email: “How can you ensure repeat offenders get the help or jail time they need?” [25:10] Going after high-profile crimes: What will be your approach towards prosecuting major crimes, if you in fact, would make a distinction between some types of crime? [27:40] Sheriff’s election investigation and DA’s role in that: A nearly three-year-long investigation into Johnson County election systems being conducted by Sheriff Calvin Hayden is now paused. But in a Post forum last week, Hayden made clear he still believes the probe is justified, despite the fact that no criminal charges have come of it and, to date, no real evidence has been produced publicly to back up any claims of widespread election irregularities in Johnson County. Do you think this is a good use of county law enforcement time and resources? Can readers reasonably come to the conclusion that if no criminal charges have been filed after nearly years, then maybe there is nothing substantive there? [30:30] Trusting JoCo’s election system: Do you believe the elections and subsequent results in Johnson County are derived fairly and accurately? In other words, do you trust the county’s election system? Will you accept the results of your race regardless of who wins? [40:05] Audience question: What technology and AI improvements, additions and opportunities would you consider for the future of the DA’s office? [43:50] Investigating officer-involved shootings: We got some reader questions and comments regarding how the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office investigates officer-involved shootings. Many of them expressing the sentiment of James and Bonnie Armstrong who in an email told the Post that they perceive that process as “too cozy with police.” The DA’s office will take the findings of the county’s Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigative Team and determine whether criminal charges should be filed. In most — if not all — cases in recent memory in Johnson County, criminal chargers are NOT filed. Do you think the DA’s office currently conducts itself with enough transparency and independence to have these investigations be credible in the eyes of the public? [46:50] Audience question: How would you respond if the state attorney general wanted local DAs to get stricter on immigration enforcement, even if that is a federal concern? What is the role, if any, of local prosecutors when it comes to immigration issues? [51:25] Audience question: “How will you weed out DEI hires and ineffective DEI policies and training to return to a meritocracy to more effectively serve the people of Johnson County?” Respond to that. How are people hired, how do you maintain high standards in the DA’s office? [54:20] Audience question: “How much education is provided to middle and high school students involved in drug cases?” More broadly what is done to education the community about drugs and fentanyl. [57:10] Closing statements [59:50]

County Commission District 6 (nonpartisan)

