Early voting has already begun for the Aug. 6 primary election in Johnson County that features a handful of key races that will set up contests for November.

The race drawing the most attention is the Republican contest for Johnson County Sheriff, featuring incumbent Calvin Hayden challenged by former Undersheriff Doug Bedford.

Also on the ballot are party contests for district attorney, a smattering of local Kansas Statehouse seats, a state board of education seat that touches parts of northern Johnson County and a nonpartisan primary for a seat on the board of county commissioners.

Here’s what Johnson County voters need to know before heading to the polls on or before Aug. 6:

When can I vote?

Right now: early in-person voting started July 20 at select locations around the county.

You can also vote on Election Day itself, Tuesday, Aug. 6. Polls will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Advanced in-person voting sites are open weekdays and Saturdays leading up to Election Day.

You can check the list of advanced in-person voting locations here.

Advanced in-person voting ends at noon on Monday, Aug. 5.

How can I check my polling place?

Go to the Kansas Secretary of State’s VoterView website.

There, you can check your polling location and see your sample ballot.

What about mail-in ballots?

You have until Tuesday, July 30, to apply for a mail-in ballot, which you can fill out and send back to the election office at any point before and on Aug. 6.

You can apply for a mail-in ballot online here or print off a mail-in ballot application, fill it out and mail it to the election office.

You can return mail-in ballots through the U.S. Postal Service, or drop them off in person at an advanced voting location or one of the secure drop box locations.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 6, and received no later than the Friday after Election Day to be counted.

If I’m not affiliated with a party, can I still vote?

Unaffiliated voters have the option of affiliating with either the Democratic or Republican Party to cast ballots for partisan primary contests.

Voters registered with the Libertarian, No Labels Kansas or United Kansas parties do not have any contest races to cast ballots for on Aug. 6 except for the nonpartisan race for county commission in the board’s District 6 area.

How can I check my voter registration?

You can check your voter registration status, including what party you are currently registered with, at the Kansas Secretary of State’s VoterView website.

Do I need ID when I go to the polling place?

Kansas does require a form of photo ID for most voters to cast ballots.

An acceptable ID could include your driver’s license, a U.S. passport or military ID, a Native American tribal ID, a government employee badge, a university student ID, a concealed carry license or a public assistance ID card.

If you are 65 or older, you can use an expired ID.

There are some exceptions, including if you are a permanent advanced voter due to disability or illness, a military or overseas voter (or a spouse or dependent of one) or a voter with religious objections who has filled out a declaration form.

What about a provisional ballot?

If you do not have an acceptable form of ID at the polls or your voting eligibility is in question for any other reason — say, if your address or name is not up-to-date — you can ask poll workers to help you cast a provisional ballot.

Provisional ballots cast at a polling site are sealed in an envelope that is signed by the voter and then individually opened and verified by the county election office before being counted.

During a partisan primary like the one on Aug. 6, a provisional ballot can be challenged on a voter’s party affiliation.

Who are the candidates on the ballot this election?

Below are the candidates who are vying in contested primaries in Johnson County on the Aug. 6 ballot.

You can find a full listing of all candidates, including those without primary opponents, at the Johnson County Election Office’s website here.

Johnson County District Attorney

Democratic

Watch the Post’s Democratic DA candidate forum:

Republican

Watch the Post’s Republican DA candidate forum:

Johnson County Sheriff

Republican

Democrat Byron Roberson is running unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

Watch the Post’s sheriff candidate forum:

Johnson County Commission (District 6)

*This is a nonpartisan contest. The top two vote-getters will move on to the November general election.

Watch the Post’s District 6 county commission candidate forum:

U.S. House Third District

Republican

Incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids faces no challenger in the Democratic primary.

Kansas State Board of Education

District 4 (Republican)

Democrat Kris Meyer is running unopposed.

Kansas House

House District 19 (Republican)

Democratic incumbent Rep. Stephanie Clayton is running unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

House District 48 (Republican)

Democratic incumbent Rep. Dan Osman is running unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.

Kansas Senate

Senate District 9 (Republican)

Democrat Norman Mallicoat is running unopposed in the Aug. 6 primary.