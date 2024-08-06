Homebody: Save money with a cash-out refinance

Even in the current rate environment, a cash-out refinance makes sense when you have debts to pay off. Check out this video to understand how doubling your interest rate can still save you thousands of dollars per year.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today. Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268