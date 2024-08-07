Plans to transform an old Popeyes into a new one are moving forward in northeast Johnson County.

The fast-casual company has begun tearing down and rebuilding the restaurant after a fire closed it more than a year ago.

At the time of publication, representatives from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen had not responded to the Post’s inquiries about an opening timeline for the new building.

Popeyes will reopen at 6821 Johnson Dr.

The restaurant will reopen at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Broadmoor Street, near the Natural Grocers and the Mission Animal Clinic.

The chain is known for its chicken wings, sandwiches, and other items like mashed potatoes, biscuits, coleslaw, red beans and rice.

Rebuilding plans for the restaurant include features like outdoor seating, a two-lane drive-thru and a screen wall along the sides of the property.

The old Popeyes succumbed to fire damage

The Mission restaurant caught fire in January 2023 and has been closed since then.

Crews from Consolidated Fire District #2 reported no injuries during the early morning fire.

In the summer of 2023, city staff in Mission told the Post that the building no longer met city code due to interior damage, requiring the building to be rebuilt completely.

Popeyes has multiple JoCo restaurants

The chain has locations in Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.

Popeyes also recently opened a new location near the Stanley Station shopping center off of U.S. Highway 69 in southern Overland Park.

Across the state line, there are three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

The company previously told the Post that it had wider expansion plans for at least 25 new franchises across the Kansas City metro area.

