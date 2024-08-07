No one was injured in a rollover crash that caused the temporary closure of U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of US-69 just south of College Boulevard in the construction area for the 69Express toll lane project.

Responding firefighters reported that southbound traffic was stopped due to the crash blocking both lanes. Firefighters had to park the fire trucks and walk into the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics treated two people at the scene for minor injuries. No one was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Overland Park Police diverted southbound traffic to the exit for Interstate 435, allowing traffic to follow the signs and rejoin US-69 south of College Boulevard.

Drivers blocked by the crash and already south of I-435 were stuck in place until tow trucks could remove the crashed vehicles about an hour later at 7:30 p.m.

Construction crews worked quickly to replace two sections of concrete barriers damaged in the crash, forcing a roughly five-minute closure of the northbound lanes.

All lanes of US-69 reopened just before 7:45 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.