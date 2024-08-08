November 1, 2007 — June 12, 2024

Catherine Jane Moffett (2007-2024) died tragically at the age of 16 as a result of a car accident that occurred on June 10, 2024, which also took the lives of her father and grandmother. On the day of the accident, she, her sister Alexandria, father Derek Moffett, and grandmother Patricia Moffett, had been traveling through Warrensburg, MO, to learn about their family heritage. She and Alexandria were life-flighted to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, where on the 12th of June, friends and family lined the hallways to honor her gift of life-saving organs.

Born to Laura and Derek Moffett on November 1st, 2007 in Overland Park, KS, Catherine was a shining light in her Prairie Village community, and later shined in Erie, CO, where her family had moved to in 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, and a friend to many in her community and high school, Prospect Ridge Academy.

‍ Catherine’s bright smile, kind heart, and innate ability to illuminate any room were her defining traits. Her passions included ballet, art, animals, baking, and cooking. She danced in many ballets, and it is fitting she performed as an angel in Kansas City Ballet’s Nutcracker, where she also performed in A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream, Sleeping Beauty, and Peter Pan. Upon moving to Colorado, she quickly jumped into various Nutcracker roles spanning 22 performances.

Later, in high school, her creativity switched to cooking and baking. She also won awards in painting and sketching and her pieces were on display at the district’s art exhibit. Her love of animals led her to volunteer for the Longmont Humane Society, and her passion for people led her to volunteer for the Denver Homeless Shelter.

Catherine is survived by her loving mother, Laura, her older sister, Alexandria, her grandmother, Irene Pederson, her uncle Scott Pederson and his wife Michele, her uncle Eric Pederson and his wife Katie, her uncle Mark Pederson and his wife Rachel, and her uncle Todd Pederson and his wife Amy, her aunt Susan Moffett Barrick and her husband Chuck Barrick, her 10 cousins, her classmates, and her many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Pete Pederson, grandfather Roger Moffett, her grandmother Patricia, and her dear father, Derek.

A service to celebrate Catherine’s life will be held on October 5th at 3pm at Johnson County Memorial Gardens located at 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Midwest Donor Alliance, Longmont Humane Society, or the Denver Homeless Shelter in her memory.

Catherine’s gift of compassion and generosity for others will physically live on through her last selfless act of donating organs to save and improve the lives of all 6 of her organ recipients. Catherine was baptized in the ICU and her loving sister Alexandria was proud to be her godmother and mentor in life. Catherine will forever live on as a guiding light in the hearts of those she touched. She leaves a legacy of kindness, creativity, and a profound love for animals and people alike; all who met her will miss her immensely. Rest in peace, dear Catherine. Your spirit lives on in the countless lives you’ve impacted.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Garden.