Hostess Brands, LLC, the maker of beloved American snacks like Twinkies and Ho Hos, will lay off 79 employees and close its corporate headquarters in Lenexa.
On July 29, the company issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, alerting the Kansas Department of Commerce, Johnson County Board of County Commissioners and Lenexa city officials to the impending layoffs.
The move to close the Hostess facility in Lenexa, 7905 Quivira Rd., follows the $5.6 billion acquisition of Hostess Brands by J. M. Smucker Company last year.
“Following a thorough review of our operating model and business needs as we coordinate the integration of Hostess Brands, we have made updates to our organizational structure. With these decisions, some employees currently supporting the business will be exiting the company,” a spokesperson for Hostess Brands told the publication Modern Retail earlier this month.
Layoffs will start in September
The layoffs will occur in phases, starting on September 7, 2024, a Hostess spokesperson stated in an e-mailed response to questions from the Johnson County Post.
Impacted employees “will be fully supported as they transition,” the spokesperson said.
“Please know that any decision that impacts our employees is made only after careful consideration,” the spokesperson added. “We will manage this transition in a thoughtful manner and in alignment with our commitment to being respectful of the unique needs of every employee.”