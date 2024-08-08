Hostess Brands, LLC, the maker of beloved American snacks like Twinkies and Ho Hos, will lay off 79 employees and close its corporate headquarters in Lenexa.

On July 29, the company issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, alerting the Kansas Department of Commerce, Johnson County Board of County Commissioners and Lenexa city officials to the impending layoffs.

The move to close the Hostess facility in Lenexa, 7905 Quivira Rd., follows the $5.6 billion acquisition of Hostess Brands by J. M. Smucker Company last year.

“Following a thorough review of our operating model and business needs as we coordinate the integration of Hostess Brands, we have made updates to our organizational structure. With these decisions, some employees currently supporting the business will be exiting the company,” a spokesperson for Hostess Brands told the publication Modern Retail earlier this month.

Layoffs will start in September

The layoffs will occur in phases, starting on September 7, 2024, a Hostess spokesperson stated in an e-mailed response to questions from the Johnson County Post.

Impacted employees “will be fully supported as they transition,” the spokesperson said.

“Please know that any decision that impacts our employees is made only after careful consideration,” the spokesperson added. “We will manage this transition in a thoughtful manner and in alignment with our commitment to being respectful of the unique needs of every employee.”

Hostess moved to Lenexa in 2019

Hostess in some form has been around for roughly a century, known for its signature brand of snack cakes, including Ho Hos, Ding Dongs, Twinkies and Zingers.

Before its acquisition by Smuckers, it had filed for bankruptcy twice, in 2004 and 2012, due to a combination of private equity owners saddling it with debt and failing to come up with new snacks that appealed to consumers, according to Reuters

In 2019, Hostess acquired the property on Quivira Road, launching a move across the state line from Kansas City, Missouri. That same year, it relocated its distribution center from Illinois to Logistics Park in Edgerton.

It later opened an “innovation lab” at its Lenexa facility aimed at experimenting with new snake cake flavors.

By 2020, the company had turned its business around and reported revenues of more than $1 billion.

In a company earnings call in June , Tucker Marshall, Smucker chief financial officer, said the company was satisfied with acquiring Hostess.

“We’re still very pleased with the acquisition, not only strategically, but the way that it’s contributing to some of the near-term objectives that we have,” he said.

One of Hostess’s main bakeries is also located in Emporia, Kansas.

