April 29, 1974 — August 5, 2024

Luis Manuel Martinez, born Monday, April 29, 1974, in Guymon, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 50, with his brothers, sisters, and family at his bedside.

Luis spent his career working as a residential mover for Fry-Wagner Relocation & Logistics, where he was known for his dedication and strong work ethic. While undergoing chemotherapy treatments, Luis continued to present to work as, “that’s what I do.” Outside of work, he had a deep passion for football, particularly following the Oklahoma Sooners and the Dallas Cowboys. Luis was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. Conversations with him did not always lead to a smile, but he often offered humorous comments to liven the discussion.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Martinez Sr. and Jennie Martinez. Luis is survived by his loving family, including his brothers: Manuel Martinez Jr. and wife, Sandra; Porfirio Martinez and wife, Patricia; and Juan Martinez. He also leaves behind his sisters: Marie Flaker and husband, Craig; and Cecilia Medina and husband, Jesus. Luis will be dearly missed by his nieces, Sha Dinkins, Peonie Berry and husband, Doug, Elizabeth Medina, and nephews, Lewis Dinkins, Marquis Mingo, Maddux Martinez and Javier Medina and wife, Maria, along with numerous co-workers, friends, and extended family, who cherished him.

Luis will be remembered for his warm heart, love for his family, and enthusiasm for the game of football and everything sports. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Please wear your favorite collegiate or NFL apparel. Luis would not want a room full of suits. Luis LOVED sports, and we feel this is an appropriate way to honor his memory.

Services to honor the life of Luis Manuel Martinez will be held at Amos Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.