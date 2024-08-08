2 injured after being run over by car following wreck in Shawnee

Shawnee Police say two people were run over by a car on Maurer Road near Shawnee Mission Parkway on Thursday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of Maurer Road at the top of the ramp to westbound Shawnee Mission Parkway at 4:59 p.m.

In a news release, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said it started as a two-vehicle crash with no injuries near the intersection.

Both drivers involved in that collision got out of their cars.

“As one driver tried to move one of the vehicles involved in the crash, he ran over the other driver, then fell out of the vehicle he was trying to move and was run over by the same vehicle,” Rittman said in the release. “One woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported the woman to the hospital with significant leg injuries.

Paramedics assessed the other driver at the scene, and he chose not to be treated by ambulance and remained at the scene with police.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Maurer Road was closed from 67th Street to the north side of Shawnee Mission Parkway as officers investigated.

No other details have been released.