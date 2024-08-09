Blue Valley School Buzz: From Brazil to Blue Valley

Moving to a new city and school can be challenging. Relocating to a new country where you don’t know anyone and the language and culture are unfamiliar is a daunting task. When the Ribeiro-Borba family found out they were moving from São Paulo, Brazil to Overland Park, Kan., they knew one thing was essential: a community and school district with supportive programs to ensure a smooth transition for their kids.

When they were looking for a program for their daughter Serena Ribeiro, 4, the Blue Valley School District recommended Next Steps, a Parents as Teachers program geared toward three to five-year-olds who are English language learners. The program was a good fit for Serena, as her parents wanted her to be comfortable speaking English and develop more socialization skills before starting kindergarten.

But being immersed in the culture and learning English hasn’t been the only benefits for the Ribeiro-Borba family. Through the program, the family connected with another Brazilian family who relocated to Overland Park.

Fernando and Juliana Leitao became interested in the Parents as Teachers and Next Steps programs so their daughter Camila, 3, could interact with other kids and meet people from different countries.

“We came to a place where we don’t know the culture or language,” said Vinicius Ribeiro. “Knowing that we have other people that are in the same situation, going through the same obstacles — it’s very good.”

This connection has given both families a support network and a sense of familiarity as they navigate the challenges of moving to a new country and adapting to a new culture. Discover the complete story in the Blue Valley Today Summer edition: www.tinyurl.com/BVTodaySummer.