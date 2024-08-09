In the coming weeks, Dominique Young will get to fulfill a lifelong dream.

She and her father Yvan Duin have both worked in the food industry in various ways, but they’ve always wanted to team up to open their own restaurant together.

Then a space next to Duin’s office in Shawnee — where he owns and operates radio station La Mega KC — opened up, finally giving them the chance.

Their new Mexican sports bar concept, Dos Tequilas, will open in late August or early September.

Dos Tequilas will be at 12200 Johnson Dr

The restaurant will operate at a space just off Johnson Drive and Halsey Street, near downtown Shawnee.

Bar and grill Harley’s Hideaway operated out of that space for more than two years before closing at the end of 2022.

Once it opens, Dos Tequilas will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dos Tequilas to have Mexican cuisine, cocktails

Young said the restaurant’s menu will consist of Mexican dishes like tacos, flautas, enchiladas and tortas (Mexican sandwiches).

The menu will also feature traditional “bar foods” like chicken wings, burgers and fries.

“We’re trying to keep it as simple as possible because we always want to push out fresh hot food,” Young said.

As far as drinks go, the bar at Dos Tequilas will be stocked with draft beers and will serve cocktails like margaritas and boozy coffees made with house-made rum.

Customers will be able to enjoy those drinks while catching games on the restaurant’s TVs. Dos Tequilas will have a private room as well, which Young especially looks forward to hosting events in during Chiefs games.

The restaurant’s main room has the capacity for 80 customers, while its private room can accommodate 25 to 30 people.

“Overall, we just want to create an environment for people to keep wanting to come back,” Young said. “Just a comfortable, fun environment for everybody.”

The owners hope to expand Dos Tequilas

Even before opening, the father-and-daughter duo says the restaurant has already drummed up excitement among people in their community. Hundreds of people already follow Dos Tequilas on social media.

That gives them hope that Dos Tequilas can grow beyond its Shawnee digs.

“We hope this is the first one of many,” Duin said. “We want everybody to come and feel welcome, and we would like to have a neighborly atmosphere.”

For Young, having a chain of successful restaurants has always kind of been the dream. She said she’s looking forward to watching the business take off — and to making it happen alongside her family.

“I’m just excited for us to have our own thing,” she said. “And to have something that the community is going to love and appreciate as much as we do.”

