A year after raising the local property tax rate, the city of Mission is proposing no changes to its mill levy for 2025.

Mission is currently projecting bringing in $16.25 million in general fund revenues and spending almost $16 million of that in the next fiscal year — including $1.5 million in transfers to other city funds, including a capital improvement fund earmarked for street improvements.

City Administrator Laura Smith told the city’s finance committee on Wednesday that “there is still a lot of belt-tightening” in the 2025 proposed budget, but the city is on the right track.

This follows a property tax increase of more than two mills in 2024, a move intended to help close a $900,000 budget hole.

“The mill levy increase that the council considered and approved for the 2024 budget has helped to start to sort of right our ship a little bit in some key areas,” Smith said this week.

How this impacts your tax bill

For 2025, the city of Mission’s proposed property tax rate is 18.497 mills, which reflects no change from the 2024 mill rate.

The city’s property tax rate dictates how much homeowners pay in taxes based on their home’s assessed value.

The average home value in Mission in 2024 is $327,124, which is up by 5% from the average home value in 2023.

Here is how homeowners can calculate the portion of their tax bill they will pay to the city based on the recently adopted budget:

Multiply your home value by the resident assessment rate in Johnson County, which is .115.

Take that number, divide it by 1,000 and multiply the outcome by the city’s 18.497 property tax rate.

Using this formula, the average Mission homeowner will pay $695 in taxes to the city in 2025 compared to $661 in 2024.

Remember: Residents pay taxes to more than just the city with their annual tax bill. Like all Johnson Countians, Mission residents pay a higher proportion of their annual taxes to other jurisdictions, including school districts and the county itself.

$9.6M of Mission expenses in 2025 go toward personnel costs

Mission is proposing $14.4 million worth of general fund expenses in 2025, and nearly 60% of that is going toward personnel costs for the city’s almost 80 employees.

Generally, the city targets spending 60% to 65% of its general fund expenditures on personnel, according to city documents.

Mission is projecting to spend another $4.24 million on contractual services and commodities, such as contracts for legal services and consumable goods like fuel.

In addition to the $14.4 million, the city is also transferring nearly $1.4 million out of its general fund — specifically from property tax revenues — into the capital improvement fund for ongoing street maintenance.

Another $55,000 is being transferred out of the general fund into a solid waste fund “to subsidize a portion of the (city’s) residential trash service contract” with waste hauler WCA/GFl, according to city documents.

Property, sales and use taxes account for half of 2025 revenues

Mission is estimated to take in $4.5 million in sales and use taxes, which make up 28% of its overall 2025 revenues.

County sales and use taxes fall under intergovernmental revenues, which account for 12% of next year’s revenues.

A 2023 state-published report suggests that 63% of sales taxes collected in Mission are paid by nonresidents, according to city documents.

Property taxes are estimated to bring in $4 million, or about 25%, in 2025 revenues.

Other revenues for 2025 include parks and recreation fees, and the one-time $500,000 contribution to the city from Milhaus, the developer that wants to build apartments on top of Beverly Park.

A full version of Mission’s 2025 proposed budget can be found in the embedded document below, starting on page 17.

Next steps:

The Mission City Council at its Aug. 21 meeting is hosting a public hearing regarding the 2025 recommended budget.

Following the public hearing, the city council will consider a resolution to adopt the 2024 revised and the 2025 recommended budgets.

Smith said a more detailed presentation of the proposed 2025 budget will be shared at the Aug. 21 meeting, as well.

Mission City Council meetings start at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 6090 Woodson Rd.

