Mission Painting Tips: When do I need to paint my exterior? Part 8: Preparing your home for painting

Maintaining the exterior of your home in Kansas City is essential for both its aesthetic appeal and structural integrity. In our previous posts, we’ve explored various signs that it might be time to repaint your exterior, including chalking, caulking issues, peeling paint, fading colors, mildew, mold, stains, and discoloration. Now, let’s focus on a crucial step before starting your painting project: preparing your home for painting.

Why preparation is key

Proper preparation is critical to achieving a long-lasting and professional-looking paint job. Skipping or skimping on prep work can lead to poor adhesion, premature paint failure, and an uneven finish. Thorough preparation ensures that the new paint adheres well, looks great, and stands up to the elements.

Prepping for painting

To ensure a successful exterior painting project, these steps need to be taken:

Inspect and repair

Identify problem areas : Professional painters will inspect your home’s exterior for damage such as cracks, holes, peeling paint, or rotten wood. They are trained to spot issues that might not be obvious to the untrained eye.

Make necessary repairs : Many companies will fix minor issues before painting. This can include filling cracks and sealing gaps. However, extensive repairs might require a separate contractor or specialist.

Clean the surface

Remove dirt and debris : Professional painters often use pressure washers or hoses with stiff brushes to clean the exterior surfaces, removing dirt, dust, mold, mildew, and other contaminants.

Allow to dry : They will ensure the surface is completely dry before proceeding, which is crucial for proper paint adhesion.

Scrape and sand

Remove loose paint : Painters will scrape off any loose, peeling, or flaking paint using tools like paint scrapers or putty knives.

Sand rough areas : They will sand the scraped areas and any rough spots to create a smooth, even surface for the new paint.

Caulk and seal

Seal gaps and cracks : Professional painters apply caulk to seal any gaps, cracks, or joints in the siding, trim, and around windows and doors to prevent moisture intrusion.

Check for gaps : They ensure all gaps are properly sealed to protect your home from the elements.

Prime the surface

Apply primer : Painters use high-quality primers on bare wood, repaired areas, and surfaces requiring extra adhesion. This step helps the paint adhere better and provides a uniform base for the topcoat.

Allow to dry : They follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for drying times before applying the topcoat.

Protect surrounding areas

Cover plants and furniture : Painters use drop cloths or plastic sheeting to cover plants, outdoor furniture, and other areas to prevent paint splatters.

Tape off edges : They use painter’s tape to mask off edges, trim, windows, and doors to achieve clean, sharp lines.

Choosing the right paint

Invest in high-quality exterior paint that is designed to withstand Kansas City’s weather conditions. Products like Benjamin Moore Aura® or Sherwin-Williams Emerald Rain Refresh® offer excellent durability and protection against moisture, UV rays, and temperature fluctuations. These paints are part of our “Best” tier in our Good-Better-Best package and come with our exclusive Forever Warranty for qualifying homes.

Mission Painting’s expertise

At Mission Painting, we understand that proper preparation is the foundation of a successful paint job. Our team is skilled at thorough prep work, ensuring that every surface is ready for painting. We use high-quality materials and meticulous techniques to deliver a finish that not only looks great but also lasts for years.

Don’t wait – act now

Properly preparing your home for painting is a crucial step in maintaining its beauty and integrity. Contact Mission Painting today to schedule your consultation and ensure your home’s exterior is ready for a fresh coat of paint. Stay tuned for the next part of our series, where we’ll discuss more indicators that it’s time to repaint your exterior and provide additional maintenance tips.