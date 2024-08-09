SMSD News: ALL IN for students in 2024-2025

By this time next week, students of every grade level will be ALL IN our buildings, starting the 2024-2025 school year.

The Shawnee Mission School District is excited to start a new year.

In the days prior to students returning, educators have been hard at work in every building getting ready. Teachers and non-teaching staff were attending professional development sessions and setting up classrooms. This year, the SMSD was proud to welcome more than 200 new teachers to Shawnee Mission as it held New Team Member Academy. This three-day event helps new educators and team members become familiar with the district, school communities, best practices, and the colleagues and teammates they will work with throughout the year.

Shawnee Mission begins this new school year with a recently updated Strategic Plan. All educators, in both teaching and non-teaching roles, will be supporting the district objective that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.

We are One Shawnee Mission and We are ALL IN!

New podcast episode out now!

New episodes of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up, the SMSD’s podcast, are back! Click here for links to listen wherever you download your podcasts.

Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up is an opportunity to meet our community in a unique medium and feature the students and staff who make us ONE Shawnee Mission. Season 2 is proudly presented with Dr. Michael Schumacher, superintendent, and Dr. Brittany Gonser, director of professional development, serving as hosts.

