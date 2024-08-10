Your Library: The Fall 2024 Guide is available now

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that the Fall 2024 Guide is now available at all 14 locations. The Guide is your source for the latest Library information for the months of September-December; inside you’ll find upcoming events and programs, service highlights, branch updates, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in August (Fall), December (Spring) and April (Summer), and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Don’t miss these special features:

Beloved 6 by 6 Program Celebrates 15 Years with Rebrand

Library Broadening Access to Materials in Multiple Languages

Comprehensive Library Master Plan Progress Updates

Writers Conference

Author Talks

Volunteers Inspired by Their Students

Meet a Friend: Jae Moyer, Board of Directors

Why Join the 1952 Society?

The cover illustration was created by Kelly Meiners, a painter in Kansas City, MO. Meiner’s artwork serves as a communication method for her to express emotions otherwise inaccessible because of a brain injury. Before sustaining brain and multi-organ damage from COVID-19, Meiners was a busy mom, physical therapist and college professor. Overnight, the virus damaged her body so severely that it left her with a physical and cognitive disability. “My abstract painting helps me process and accept my new place in this world,” explains Meiners. “When painting, I forget that I am disabled and am instead filled with a profound sense of peace. An empty canvas represents infinite possibilities and opportunities, not my day-to-day limitations.” Meiners’ art will be on exhibit at Lenexa City Center Library this fall (see page 17). To learn more about the cover artist, visit her website at kellymeiners.art.

Johnson County Library has a great selection of events and activities for the fall. You can read all about it in the Fall 2024 Guide, which is available now at a branch near you. The Fall 2024 Guide is also available to view online.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom