5 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-435 in Overland Park

Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 during Sunday evening’s torrential rains.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-435 just east of Lamar Avenue, near the Overland Park Convention Center, at about 9:40 p.m.

The Overland Park Police Department’s online calls for service log shows officers were dispatched to an “injury vehicle collision” at 9:41 p.m.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood along with five Johnson County Med-Act ambulances, responded to the scene.

Arriving firefighters reported that all three vehicles were off of the interstate into the grass.

According to recorded radio traffic, everyone injured in the crash is an adult, and two of the injured people suffered broken bones. All others were said to be in stable condition.

Only two eastbound lanes could get through as emergency crews were at the scene.

All lanes reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.