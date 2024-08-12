A new space for beauty pros offering a range of services has opened its latest Johnson County location.

Image Studios celebrated its grand opening in northern Leawood at the beginning of the month with another location soon to come.

Image Studios is at 9433 Mission Rd.

The studio moved into a space at the Ranch Mart North shopping center, near Lillianne’s Jewelry and the Wild Plain’s children’s boutique.

BLUSH Beauty Studio previously operated out of that space.

Each beautician at Image directly manages their hours and appointments, but the salon’s “office hours” will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week.

Image Studios offers space for “mini salon owners”

Every beautician at Image Studios owns and operates their own space within the salon.

Through this business model, each beautician books their clients and determines their own rates independently.

“The studio concept now offers pros (the chance) to be their entrepreneurial selves, without necessarily taking on such a big operation like a full-on salon,” said franchise owner Devon Fritz.

Fritz said available services at Image Studios range from hairstylists and aestheticians to nail stylists and massage therapists.

So far, 19 out of 21 studios within the Leawood space have been booked.

“Image Studios is kind of a luxury brand, so we’re really looking for the ‘best in class’ pros,” Fritz said.

Another Image Studios is coming soon

By the end of this year, Fritz intends to open another Image Studios space off 135th Street and State Line Road, near Leawood.

Under different franchise ownership, Image Studios has two more Johnson County locations in Overland Park and Lenexa.

When evaluating where to open his first franchise, Fritz said he sensed that northern Leawood had a gap in the market for luxury services — both for clients and for beauticians.

“North Leawood is very family-centered, and it’s a very energetic, tight-knit community,” he said. “I knew there was an opportunity for to offer this kind of entrepreneurship for the beauty pros in the heart of Leawood. And there’s just a lot of really good customers for that kind of luxury feel in that area.”

