In 2024, $11 million in federal funds are headed to Johnson County municipalities for various projects.

From infrastructure improvements to public safety and water-related projects, the federal dollars — secured by Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids as earmarks in a broader government funding package passed by Congress in March — will help the county and local cities complete projects, officials say.

Overall, Davids’ office says it secured $15.8 million total for 14 projects in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District. Twelve of those, totaling roughly $11 million, are in Johnson County.

During an event Friday, Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly said infrastructure investments — like a wastewater project connected to the Highway U.S. 69 construction — are what puts the county “on another level” in terms of quality of life.

“There was a lot of talk a few years ago about ‘infrastructure week,’ but I think given the partnerships that we’ve developed, it’s coming to be ‘infrastructure decade’ here in Johnson County — and we’re pumped for it,” Kelly said.

$6.5M goes to water-related updates

The bulk of the federal funding is going toward water-related projects, including the relocation of sewage lines, construction of underground pipes and a new water tower.

“Rep. Davids’ help with this is a testament to the power of collaboration,” De Soto Mayor Rick Walker said. “When federal and local officials work together on behalf of our communities, everyone benefits.”

The following projects are receiving federal funding for water-related improvements:

$1.5 million for Johnson County Wastewater to relocate sanitary sewage lines along U.S. 69. This project costs a total of $1.8 million, and the relocation is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year, according to wastewater staff.

$959,752 for the city of Edgerton to install 2,000 feet of new sanitary sewer to serve a housing development. This project costs a total of $3 million and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the city.

$791,000 for the city of Olathe to replace a generator at its Renner Water Pump station. This project costs a total of $1.2 million and is expected to start in mid-2025 or later, according to the city.

$959,752 for Olathe to install backup generators at two city underground wells. This project costs a total of almost $2 million and is expected to start in late 2025 or later, according to the city.

$850,000 for the city of Gardner to build new gravity interceptor lines to feed into a new wastewater station. This project costs a total of $8 million and is in the middle of an environmental review process, according to the city.

$959,000 for the city of De Soto to replace aging equipment at its water treatment plant. This project costs a total of $42.6 million and is expected to be completed by spring 2025, according to the city.

$500,000 for De Soto to build a new water tower to support the new Panasonic plant. This project costs a total of $6.67 million and is currently under construction, with anticipated completion in 2025 or early 2026, according to the city.

Nearly $5M is earmarked for public safety, streets

Streets and public safety projects in Johnson County are looking at $4.75 million in federal funding in 2024, including:

$850,000 for the city of Overland Park to replace 190 traffic signal controllers. That project is currently budgeted for $825,00 and is expected to start later this year, according to Overland Park city documents.

$150,000 for the Johnson County Regional Police Academy at Johnson County Community College to purchase three law enforcement training vehicles. Police academy officials did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story.

$1 million is headed to Johnson County Emergency Operations Center “to modernize and better respond to public safety needs,” according to a Davids’ press release.

The following cities are receiving federal funding for street projects:

$1.4 million for the city of Overland Park to reconfigure 82nd Street at Metcalf Blvd. This project costs a total of $3.4 million and is expected to start in 2025.

$500,000 for the city of Leawood to raise Tomahawk Creek Parkway out of the floodplain. This project costs a total of $13 million and the city expects to take it out for bids later this year, according to city staff.

$850,000 for the city of Mission to make roadway improvements along Foxridge Drive. This project cost nearly $5.5 million total and has been completed, according to city staff.

Keep reading Federal Government News: Federal audit sheds light on problems plaguing Johnson County post office