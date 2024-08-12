fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer
Emergency Response

Lenexa man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri Highway Patrol says

Share this story:

Resigned Overland Park Police sergeant now working for Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Photo credit Shutterstock.

A Lenexa man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri over the weekend, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

A drowning incident report on the highway patrol’s website identifies the man as Delphine Mwombeki, 33.

The incident occurred Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at Raccoon Hollow Cove, which the report says is near the 0.3-mile marker of the Gravois Arm of the lake.

The report says Mwombeki “entered the water from a dock and did not resurface.”

According to the report, Mwombeki was not wearing a safety device.

The report does not include details about who, if anyone, Mwombeki was with or what led up to him entering the water.

About the author

Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer

Hi! I’m Kyle Palmer, the editor of the Johnson County Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri’s NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master’s degree in education policy from Stanford University.

Previous article
Joan Bobbett Buccero
Next article
New beauty studio in Leawood offers suites for ‘mini-salon owners’

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO