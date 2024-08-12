A Lenexa man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri over the weekend, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

A drowning incident report on the highway patrol’s website identifies the man as Delphine Mwombeki, 33.

The incident occurred Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at Raccoon Hollow Cove, which the report says is near the 0.3-mile marker of the Gravois Arm of the lake.

The report says Mwombeki “entered the water from a dock and did not resurface.”

According to the report, Mwombeki was not wearing a safety device.

The report does not include details about who, if anyone, Mwombeki was with or what led up to him entering the water.