A fast food chain known for its fried chicken has expanded its Johnson County footprint.

Quick-service chicken restaurant Popeyes recently opened a new location in southern Overland Park — its only in the city.

Popeyes is at 7724 W. 151st St.

The restaurant operates out of a space just off West 151st Street and U.S. Highway 69, near the Stanley Station shopping center.

Local burger chain Tay’s Burger Shack previously occupied that space, before shuttering in the summer of 2022.

Popeyes is open from 10 a.m. to midnight every day of the week.

Popeyes serves Louisiana-inspired items

Popeyes is primarily known for its fried chicken, coming in the form of wings, tenders or chicken sandwiches.

Customers can enjoy their wings with various flavors like honey BBQ and roasted garlic Parmesan.

The menu also features side items, such as buttered biscuits, fries, mac and cheese and red beans and rice.

This is Overland Park’s only Popeyes

In addition to Overland Park, the company also has Johnson County locations in Olathe, Shawnee and Lenexa.

The company is also currently in the process of rebuilding and redeveloping its Mission location on Johnson Drive after the restaurant succumbed to fire damage more than a year ago.

Across the state line, Popeyes has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

