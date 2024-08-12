A fast food chain known for its fried chicken has expanded its Johnson County footprint.
Quick-service chicken restaurant Popeyes recently opened a new location in southern Overland Park — its only in the city.
Popeyes is at 7724 W. 151st St.
- The restaurant operates out of a space just off West 151st Street and U.S. Highway 69, near the Stanley Station shopping center.
- Local burger chain Tay’s Burger Shack previously occupied that space, before shuttering in the summer of 2022.
- Popeyes is open from 10 a.m. to midnight every day of the week.
Popeyes serves Louisiana-inspired items
- Popeyes is primarily known for its fried chicken, coming in the form of wings, tenders or chicken sandwiches.
- Customers can enjoy their wings with various flavors like honey BBQ and roasted garlic Parmesan.
- The menu also features side items, such as buttered biscuits, fries, mac and cheese and red beans and rice.
This is Overland Park’s only Popeyes
- In addition to Overland Park, the company also has Johnson County locations in Olathe, Shawnee and Lenexa.
- The company is also currently in the process of rebuilding and redeveloping its Mission location on Johnson Drive after the restaurant succumbed to fire damage more than a year ago.
- Across the state line, Popeyes has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.
