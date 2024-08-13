Johnson County prosecutors have charged a former Lexington Trails Middle School paraprofessional with multiple felonies, alleging she had sex with a student.

On July 25, Kassidy Alexander, 27, was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations, a Class 5 felony. (In Kansas, Class 1 felonies are the most severe.)

A criminal complaint says that three times between July 25, 2023, and March 19, 2024, Alexander had consensual sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old student at the school.

Alexander was a paraprofessional at the middle school, which is part of USD 232 in De Soto, Kansas.

The student is identified by their initials in the criminal complaint.

The district was made aware of the relationship in May

On May 14, district administration was made aware of the inappropriate relationship between Alexander and a male high school student.

“Based on this information, the school district acted immediately to protect and care for those involved by suspending the employee in question,” the district stated in a press release. “Upon being suspended, the individual immediately resigned their employment.”

The district was aware that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the allegations but was asked not to release any information to protect the integrity of the case.

“The district is not privy to details of the law enforcement investigation, nor did the district have any knowledge of inappropriate behavior, however, offered its full cooperation to law enforcement,” the district’s press release said.

Alexander is now on house arrest

On Aug. 7, Alexander posted a $75,000 bond and was placed on house arrest, according to court records.

Bond conditions include no illegal drug use. She must also submit to drug testing when directed.

She will be monitored via GPS and is instructed to not go within 100 yards of the victim’s residence or place of employment.

She is instructed to not have contact with the victim or witnesses.

Her first appearance in Johnson County Court is set for Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 1:30 p.m.

Another ex-USD 232 teacher has court date this week

In October 2022, Monticello Trails Middle School teacher Keil Hileman was charged with six felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student.

Hileman is accused of engaging in “consensual lewd fondling or touching with a person 16 or more years old.”

He has a plea hearing in Johnson County Court set for this Thursday at 1:30 p.m.