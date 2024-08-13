fbpx
Emergency Response

2 vehicles involved in wreck on I-35 near Antioch Road

Emergency crews on the scene of a wreck Monday evening on southbound I-35 near Antioch Road. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Merriam Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three people on Monday evening along Interstate 35.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of I-35 south of Antioch Road at 8:02 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters indicates two vehicles were involved, both of which had gone off the right side of the highway. One of the vehicles stopped on its top.

Everyone involved was able to get out of their vehicles without assistance.

A second Johnson County Med-Act ambulance was dispatched to the scene due to the number of people injured.

One man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics checked out two other people at the scene, and both refused transport by ambulance.

Police closed two right lanes of the Interstate as they investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened at 10:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

