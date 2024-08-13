JD Vance to headline fundraising event in Mission Hills

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance plans to be in Mission Hills next week for a reception and fundraiser, according to an invitation by a Trump fundraising committee.

The invitation says Vance will be in Mission Hills on Thursday, Aug. 22, for a high-dollar event but does not disclose the address.

Other marquee attendees at the event will be former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas and U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

Vance, who currently serves in the U.S. Senate representing Ohio, is the vice presidential pick of former President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for president in 2024.

The minimum to attend the fundraiser is a $5,000 donation per couple, but bigger amounts get different levels of access, according to the invitation.

Photo opportunities go for $10,000 per photo and at the “roundtable” level, those who pay $25,000 per couple get the photo opportunity, roundtable and reception.

The “host committee” level of contribution is $50,000 per couple.

The benefits will go to the Trump 47 committee.