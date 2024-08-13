Plans to build a new drive-thru healthy eatery at the bustling corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue have once again been put on hold.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 10-0 to continue the Salad and Go final development plan, delaying its recommendation for the project for at least another month while city staff and the business continue to work out some details with the site design and proposed traffic patterns.

It’s the second time in as many meetings that the commission has voted to put a pin in the development plans.

“We really appreciate you bringing your business to Overland Park, and don’t want to be making this difficult. We just want to get it right; that’s important to us,” said Commissioner Radd Way, who is the vice chair.

Salad and Go focuses on healthy meals

With an eye toward speed and quick service, Salad and Go locations typically only sell meals through a drive-thru or a walk-up order window.

Their menu is built around salads, including some pre-designed items or build-your-own options.

Salad and Go also has breakfast wraps or salad wraps.

The company started in 2013 in Arizona and now has locations in Oklahoma, Texas and Nevada, as well.

95th and Metcalf is a key redevelopment area

The 95th and Metcalf intersection is considered important in Overland Park’s Metcalf Vision plan, but so far has seen mostly new fast food and sit-down chain restaurants going in over the last few years.

There’s currently a Whataburger and Andy’s Frozen Custard on the southeast corner of the intersection and a Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue and Sickies Garage — a new hamburger joint — across Metcalf on the southwest corner.

Recently, city leaders have expressed discomfort with the proliferation of such options, particularly drive-thru-based eateries, in a corridor that is intended to emphasize more pedestrian-friendly development.

During the meeting on Monday, Commissioner Holly Streeter-Schaefer called Metcalf “a fast-food haven.”

Previously, a shopping district anchored by Metcalf South Mall occupied that corner for about 50 years before much of it closed in 2014 and was eventually demolished.

Commissioners not ready to move forward with plan

Though the site plan for Salad and Go has been revised since the project first appeared at the planning commission last month, members of the planning commission and city staff still have some concerns about it.

Specifically, there were concerns about how pedestrians can safely access the site to use the walk-up order window when it intersects with the double drive-thru lanes. The majority of commissioners who spoke on Monday expressed their worries about that layout.

Some commissioners were also hoping to see the plan more closely adhere to Overland Park’s design standards, specifically when it comes to glazing on building facades. However, other commissioners were comfortable with waiving those requirements for Salad and Go.

Overland Park could soon review some of its architectural design standards as part of a wider, multiyear effort to update the Unified Development Ordinance, though the specifics of that are unclear.

Other projects in the city have also been held up by the existing facade requirements recently, including the KC India Mart planned on 135th Street.

Next steps:

The Salad and Go final development plan at 95th and Metcalf is expected to come back to the Overland Park Planning Commission on Sept. 9.

In the meantime, the project is likely to make another appearance before the city’s Site Plan Review Committee.

Looking ahead, the chain also plans to open a restaurant in Overland Park’s Prairiefire district but asked to have it continued to a future planning commission meeting, as well.

