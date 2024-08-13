A fast-casual brand offering sandwiches in small packages aims to make its local debut.

Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based brand, plans to open multiple new locations in Johnson County.

Smalls Sliders likely to debut in Overland Park

Franchise co-owner Mark Parretta said he aims to most likely drop the first Johnson County “can” in Overland Park, though no specific addresses have been solidified yet.

Smalls Sliders typically operates out of “cans” — or pre-fabricated 800-square-foot shipping containers with bright orange Smalls Sliders logos on top.

The joints usually offer a drive-thru, a walk-up window and patio seating for roughly 36 customers.

Smalls Sliders offers burgers, sweet treats

As the name implies, the restaurant is primarily known for its cheeseburger sliders, to which customers can add toppings like pickles and bacon.

The Smalls Sliders menu also features waffle fries and milkshakes in flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and cookies & cream.

“It’s a very simple menu,” Parretta said. “The food is fresh, and it’s made to order. We don’t pre-make anything.”

Smalls Sliders to expand across the KC metro

Ultimately, Parretta said he and his co-owner (who also happens to be his brother Domnick Parretta) plan to open nine locations across the Kansas City metro area.

The company was founded in Louisiana in 2019 by Brandon Landry — who also founded the sports “bistreaux” chain Walk On’s.

The first KC area franchise is likely to open on the Missouri side of the metro, Parretta said, but the Johnson County expansion will follow in 2025. He also intends to open a location further west in Lawrence.

As born and raised Kansas Citians, Parretta said he and his brother are excited to bring this new concept to Johnson Countians.

“I’m looking (forward) to growing it around the area,” he said. “I’m just really excited about bringing it home.”

