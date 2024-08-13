The prospect of going back to school for a day or two after Memorial Day proved unpopular enough that Shawnee Mission school board members made some last-minute schedule tweaks to ensure it won’t happen this school year or next.

Board members went along with an administrative recommendation Monday that shuffles a couple of days around next spring, ensuring the 2024-25 academic year — which starts Tuesday — will end before Memorial Day.

The board’s vote also tweaks the 2025-26 school calendar to start that academic year one day earlier, meaning school will be out before Memorial Day in 2026, too, even if the district uses up all of its four scheduled snow days.

“I recognize that bringing a calendar revision to the board the day before school starts is not best practice,” said Superintendent Michael Schumacher on Monday. “However, after hearing from our families, our students and our staff over the summer regarding this issue, we did feel like it was necessary for us to attempt to find a solution to what I think most of us would agree is not ideal for our students and staff.”

SMSD students had to return after Memorial Day in 2024

Memorial Day has long been considered the traditional start of summer, but last school year, Shawnee Mission students had to come back after the long holiday weekend due to snow days extending the calendar.

Without changes, that could happen again for the upcoming two school years, said Darren Dennis, the district’s chief academic officer.

The problem lies with the district’s calendar. For the next two academic years, Memorial Day falls relatively early in May – the 26th in 2025 and the 25th in 2026.

Since the district is under contract to provide a 187-day school year, that makes it more likely school would have to be in session after the holiday.

The final day of the 2024-25 year will be May 23

Board members unanimously approved a change that would swap a student day after Memorial Day with a teacher-parent communication flex day on April 18 this academic year, which begins fro most Shawnee Mission students on Tuesday.

That change would make the last day of school this academic year Friday, May 23.

Teachers would have the same number of contract days because the comp day would be moved from April to the end of the school year.

The 2025-26 year will start a day earlier

For the 2025-26 school year, changes would have to be made to prevent having two school days after Memorial Day.

That would be accomplished by starting teacher and student schedules one day earlier, making classes start August 11, 2025. New teachers would then have to return on July 31 and all other returning teachers on August 5 that year.

Another swap of an April 3 parent communication flex day with the student day after the weekend would also be made for the 2025-26 year.

The holiday will not be a problem in the 2026-27 academic year because Memorial Day falls late enough — May 31 — to avoid this issue.

The changes were suggested in consultation with the Shawnee Mission National Education Association and feedback from school principals, Dennis said.