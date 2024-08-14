Janet Manson

September 8, 1948 — August 9, 2024

Janet Lynn Manson sadly left us on August 9th, 2024. She was born in Kansas City, MO and lived the last 35 years in Leawood, KS. Janet loved shopping (especially in Paris) and traveling. When she was home she was happiest with her Bria Bella. She was always the life of the party and everybody loved her.

Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Brewer; step-mother, Joyce Moffet; and father, Andy Moffet.

Janet is survived by her husband, Bob Manson of Leawood KS, son, Joe DeLuca (Debi) of Raytown MO, grandchildren, Tony DeLuca of Atlanta GA and Ashley DeMasi (Greg) of Morgantown WV and greatgrandson Vincent DeMasi. Two sisters, Joyce Bryan (Biff) of Olathe KS, Joann LaBorde (Mick) of Kirbyville MO, and 2 brothers, Brian Moffet (Gretchen) of Parkville MO and Todd Moffet (Michelle) of Grain Valley. Brother-in-law Bill Manson (Danielle) of Raymore MO, Sister-in-law Rita Farmer (Dan) of Overland Park KS, Sister-in-law Trish Dziadura (Dave) of Gardner KS. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.