July 31, 1953 — August 9, 2024

Karen Lee Hull, 71, Overland Park, KS, passed away, Friday, August 9, 2024, peacefully at home.

Karen, a country girl at heart, was born July 31, 1953, in Independence, MO. She was the daughter of Robert and Louise (England) Lunsford and lived in numerous places across the U.S. before retiring to Kansas to be close to family and friends.

Karen was a loving mother, adored her grandkids, and was fiercely devoted to the love of her life, John. She found great joy in caring for her family, cheering on her sons and grandchildren in every sporting event they played, and spending time with her family and friends. There are wonderful memories of trips taken, grandparent day school visits, lake trips, concerts attended, and lazy days spent shopping and getting pedicures.

Home was where her heart was. She spent days in the kitchen making her beloved pumpkin rolls, homemade noodles, apple pies, and spritz cookies for holidays and everyday occasions. And because she loved her family so much, she’d even ignore her hatred of coconut and make German Chocolate Cake upon request. Everyone was always welcome and made to feel at home instantly. A good laugh, music, and a night around the bar sharing stories couldn’t be beat.

The gift of homemade blankets will continue to bring love and comfort.

Thank you for joining us in celebrating Mom and the wonderful woman she was.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John; three children, John J. Hull and wife gina, Olathe, KS, James B. Hull and wife Amy of Trophy Club, TX, Ryan M. Hull and wife Angela of El Dorado, KS; four grandkids, Carter, Grant, Addison, and Landon Hull. Karen is also survived by her sister, Diana Meyer and her husband Dennis; and nephew Bob Wahaus and his wife Karen, niece, Carrie Hawkins and her husband Kevin; and sister and brother-in-law Connie and Charles Hull.

The Celebration of Life held in the Johnson County Chapel Mausoleum at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 22,2024 will be private and by invitation only. Thank you for your consideration.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ronald McDonald House in remembrance of Karen.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.