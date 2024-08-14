Lenexa will help the 3&2 Baseball Club upgrade its fields to artificial turf using more than $1 million in funds collected through the city’s transient guest tax.

On Aug. 6, the council approved granting the club, a nonprofit organization which operates nine ball fields at its complex near 87th Street Parkway and Ridgeview Road.

The motion passed by a 6-0 vote. Councilmember Courtney Eiterich was absent and Bill Nicks recused himself from voting.

The move will allows the city to use about $1.4 million generated by the tax to be paid in five installments to the club to replace grass fields with artificial field turf on six of the complex’s fields.

Artificial turf replacements for the other three fields is being funded by the Shawnee Mission School District, which uses the complex for its high schools’ baseball games.

Officials say they need turf fields to be competitive

3&2 Baseball Club has been a part of Lenexa since 1964. It is one of the city’s biggest tourist draws, annually bringing in some 500,000 visitors for league and tournament play from March through October, according to city documents.

In recent years, it has lost business — along with tourism dollars — to nearby fields that use artificial turf, Jeff Chalk, 3&2 Baseball Club executive director, told the council on Aug. 6.

The installation of artificial turf would help 3&2 remain competitive, Chalk said.

“This project would be re-establish the desire of folks, particularly in the spring seasons, when weather becomes a factor, and people who are opting to go to turf facilities versus natural facilities like what we have,” he said.

The artificial turf will need to be completely installed by Dec. 31, 2025, in order for the city’s transient guest tax funds to be fully distributed, said Lenexa City Manager Beccy Yocham.

What is the transient guest tax?

Lenexa’s transient guest tax was first enacted in 2011 and levies a rate of 8% on all hotel and motel stays within the city. Funds raised by the tax have previously been used to help pay for projects like Lenexa Public Market.

The money generated by the tax can only be used for projects that support tourism and organizations who encourage increased hotel occupancy and economic development.

The grant will offset a portion of the costs associated with the field turf upgrade at the Lenexa 3&2 complex.

The city council is excited about the changes

During its comments, councilmembers seemed happy to support the club.

“(You’re) certainly a long-time, trusted facility in Lenexa,” Mayor Julie Sayers said. “We’re happy to help to bring you into your next generation.”

Councilmember Mark Charlton added his support for the future of 3&2 Baseball Club.

“I remember playing out there, my sons remember playing out there, and I hope to have my grandkids playing out there,” he said.