Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Crime & Courts

Police say suspect robbed Roeland Park QuikTrip at gunpoint

Roeland Park police officers on the scene after a reported armed robbery at the QuikTrip on Roe Boulevard early Wednesday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Roeland Park Police are investigating after a suspect pointed a gun at a convenience store employee and left with merchandise early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the QuikTrip, 5055 Roe Blvd., at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday.

In an emailed response to questions, Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris said the suspect is believed to be a juvenile.

According to Morris, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and left the store with approximately $6.00 worth of merchandise.

A surveillance camera image of the suspect. Image courtesy Roeland Park Police.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the store towards Roe Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Roeland Park Police Department at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

