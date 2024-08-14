December 29, 1940 — August 5, 2024

William “Bill” Kuhlman, 83, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on August 5th, 2024 at Overland Park Regional Hospital.

Bill was born December 29th, 1940 as the only child to Will Henry Kuhlman and Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Kuhlman in Keytesville, Missouri; they preceded him in death. He grew up as a farm boy in and around Brunswick, Missouri. When not in school, he spent his days fishing, hunting and helping around the farms.

After high school, he attended Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and then went on to obtain a Master’s Degree from the University of Missouri. He was a bright student and eager learner, but always proclaimed that the most useful skill he learned in college was how to tap a keg of beer.

Bill moved to Kansas City after college and married Beatrice Ann Manzek on June 4th, 1966. Having a good job and a sense of adventure, they spent the first seven years of their life traveling the world. Finally deciding to settle down, they gave birth to their only son, Bryce in June of 1973. In the following three years, they gave birth to two daughters who, unfortunately, both died in infancy.

Bill spent most of his working years at Triangle Sales, Inc. as a construction estimator for commercial HVAC systems. It was the perfect job for him. He was able to master a very complex set of skills, which were indispensable to the company, but spend most of his time out of the office just focusing on producing high-quality work.

Even though the job demanded long hours, Bill made time every night to spend with his son… even if it meant working late into the night once Bryce was in bed. Bryce got interested in performing magic when he was 7 years old. Within a year or two, they were doing shows every weekend with a group of young magicians. Bill not only helped Bryce design and make magic props, but he also drove him to every show and typically acted as stage manager for the entire troupe.

Bill retired at age 62, at which point his love for woodworking emerged. His first passion was woodturning, with which he produced some of the most delicate pieces imaginable. His favorite creative outlet was making Christmas ornaments for friends and family. Over time, he reconnected with his love of machines and began making complex pieces of kinetic art. He also loved teaching and was an active member of the Kansas City Woodworkers’ Guild and Kansas City Woodturners.

When not in the wood shop, he was an avid gardener and integral part of his local community. He worked on many Habitat for Humanity projects and was always around to help neighbors with anything they needed.

If one thing could sum up Bill’s life, it was his positive attitude. He was always there to help anyone at any time. He loved telling stories and sharing his wisdom. Even in tough times, he always had a joke or funny saying to lighten the mood. He never gave up and continued to create new things, even in his final days.

Bill is survived by his wife Bea, son Bryce and daughter-in-law Jennifer Pauls.

A visitation to celebrate her life will be from 2-4 pm, Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.