It’s been a homecoming welcome party this week for Collin Wiles, the former Blue Valley West High School pitching standout who made his second start for the Kansas City Monarchs Tuesday night in front of family and friends at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wiles, 30, pitched five innings in the Monarchs’ 2-1 loss against the Chicago Dogs in the American Association independent league.

Miles was charged with both runs in the fourth after a pair of misplayed fly balls dropped in safely and allowed the runs to score.

Wiles, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound righthander, signed with the Monarchs on Aug. 6 after briefly pitching earlier this season in the Texas Rangers organization. The Rangers originally drafted Wiles 53rd overall as a supplemental first-round pick in the 2012 draft.

“It’s just good to have a place to be able to come and pitch, and stack some innings,” said Wiles. “It’s even better obviously that it’s here in Kansas City being from here and everything.”

Wiles pitched briefly for the Oakland A’s

Wiles had a brief taste of the big leagues with Oakland in September 2022, after he chose to be a minor league free agent in the fall of 2021.

Wiles made his major league debut, ironically, against the Rangers on September 14, 2022, and made four relief appearances that month for the A’s.

But after reaching his ultimate goal of playing in Major League Baseball, a problem cropped up in his throwing shoulder, which ultimately resulted in surgery that wiped out his 2023 season.

Wiles returned to the Rangers organization this season and made two starts for the club’s AAA affiliate, the Round Rock Express, before he was sent to the team’s Arizona facilities for continued rehabilitation.

“(In) the second game he threw (at Round Rock), he cringed on the mound,” said Mitch Wiles, Collin’s father who attended the Tuesday night game in KCK. “We all thought — and so did he — that his career was over. But it ended up being a strain.”

Wiles was ultimately released by the Rangers on July 29.

“Right when I felt like I was healthy and turned a corner, obviously, the (Rangers) organization made a move out of my control,” said Wiles.

The Monarchs are trying to defend their league title

As the Monarchs make a push for the postseason down the stretch, the club’s seventh-year manager Joe Calfapietra is glad to have Wiles as they defend their Miles Wolff Cup as the independent league champion.

“He’s a pro. He’s going to bring a great leadership quality,” said Calfapietra after Wiles’s second start. “Obviously his stuff is going to be there, so we’re very excited to have him.”

Wiles threw 64 pitches in his first start for the Monarchs on the round and increased that count to 81 on Tuesday night.

“They were the two milestones that we had — the 60 and then the 80 mark,” said Calfapietra. “Now we’re just going to let him go from here.”

Wiles hopes to display his recovery for scouts who might be interested in signing him for the upcoming winter ball season.

“It’s a big advantage just to be able to pitch, right?” said Wiles.

Beyond that, does he envision a return to the majors? Wiles won’t rule it out, but is taking one step at a time toward that path.

“The whole idea here is to stack innings and prove that I’m healthy and hopefully take this into winter ball,” Wiles said. “We’ll see where we’ll go from there.”

A memorable high school career

Wiles was dominant on the high school level when he completed his senior year at Blue Valley West with a record of 8-0, a 0.10 ERA and struck out 76 batters in 49-1/3 innings.

The Jaguars finished as the Class 6A state runner-up in 2012. The Blue Valley North Mustangs edged the Jaguars title hopes in the title game that season.

Strong pitching has run through the family.

Wiles’s younger brother, Nathan, pitches for the AAA Durham Bulls in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Nathan Wiles, 26, was drafted in the eighth round of the 2019 draft after his college career at the University of Oklahoma.