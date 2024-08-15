A company offering “suited up” fitness has officially debuted in Johnson County.

Arizona-based OHM Fitness just opened its new studio at the Bluhawk shopping center in southern Overland Park.

OHM Fitness is at 7951 W. 160th St.

The fitness studio moved into a space on the south side of the shopping center, just off Shawnee Drive and Lowell Avenue.

There, it neighbors T.J. Maxx and MaxLiving Chiropractic at the shopping center.

OHM Fitness joins a growing number of recent new arrivals at Bluhawk, including outdoor retailer Sierra and child retailer Carter’s.

OHM Fitness offers a “redefined” workout experience

Workout classes at OHM Fitness last 25 minutes each, with warm-up and cool-down included.

OHM Fitness patrons do all of their workouts in an “EMPower suit” that sends electrical currents through the body.

The suit facilitates low-impact electro-muscle stimulation (EMS), which has been used to produce fitness outcomes like fat-burning and muscle-building.

This marks OHM Fitness’ first JoCo studio

The Overland Park studio is also the first one in the wider Kansas City metro area for the fitness company.

OHM Fitness also has a studio in Lawrence, Kansas.

Across the state line, OHM Fitness intends to open a studio soon in Columbia, Missouri, as well.

