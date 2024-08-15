A company offering “suited up” fitness has officially debuted in Johnson County.
Arizona-based OHM Fitness just opened its new studio at the Bluhawk shopping center in southern Overland Park.
OHM Fitness is at 7951 W. 160th St.
- The fitness studio moved into a space on the south side of the shopping center, just off Shawnee Drive and Lowell Avenue.
- There, it neighbors T.J. Maxx and MaxLiving Chiropractic at the shopping center.
- OHM Fitness joins a growing number of recent new arrivals at Bluhawk, including outdoor retailer Sierra and child retailer Carter’s.
OHM Fitness offers a “redefined” workout experience
- Workout classes at OHM Fitness last 25 minutes each, with warm-up and cool-down included.
- OHM Fitness patrons do all of their workouts in an “EMPower suit” that sends electrical currents through the body.
- The suit facilitates low-impact electro-muscle stimulation (EMS), which has been used to produce fitness outcomes like fat-burning and muscle-building.
This marks OHM Fitness’ first JoCo studio
- The Overland Park studio is also the first one in the wider Kansas City metro area for the fitness company.
- OHM Fitness also has a studio in Lawrence, Kansas.
- Across the state line, OHM Fitness intends to open a studio soon in Columbia, Missouri, as well.
