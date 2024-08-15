1 person hospitalized after fiery crash on I-435 in Overland Park

Overland Park Police say one person is in serious condition following a crash on Interstate 435 near Metcalf Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the westbound lanes of the Interstate just east of Metcalf Avenue at 2:11 p.m.

Firefighters reported that one vehicle was “fully involved” with fire upon arrival.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says officers closed the westbound lanes of the highway, diverting traffic to Metcalf.

“A vehicle stalled in a lane of travel and was struck by a large truck traveling westbound,” Lacy said. “It seems as if the driver was trying to exit onto Metcalf from the inside lane, crossing all lanes of traffic.”

Two Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported drivers from the highway.

Lacy says one person involved was reported as “conscious but in serious condition.”

Police reopened two westbound lanes at 3:10 p.m. as two tow trucks worked to remove damaged vehicles from the highway.

All lanes had reopened by 3:30 p.m.