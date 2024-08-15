fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

1 person hospitalized after fiery crash on I-435 in Overland Park

Share this story:

Traffic backs up on westbound I-435 at Lamar Avenue following a wreck Thursday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say one person is in serious condition following a crash on Interstate 435 near Metcalf Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the westbound lanes of the Interstate just east of Metcalf Avenue at 2:11 p.m.

Firefighters reported that one vehicle was “fully involved” with fire upon arrival.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says officers closed the westbound lanes of the highway, diverting traffic to Metcalf.

“A vehicle stalled in a lane of travel and was struck by a large truck traveling westbound,” Lacy said. “It seems as if the driver was trying to exit onto Metcalf from the inside lane, crossing all lanes of traffic.”

Two Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported drivers from the highway.

Lacy says one person involved was reported as “conscious but in serious condition.”

Police reopened two westbound lanes at 3:10 p.m. as two tow trucks worked to remove damaged vehicles from the highway.

All lanes had reopened by 3:30 p.m.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
Roeland Park drafts revised tree rules a year after voting down previous version

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO