A little rain couldn’t dampen the excitement of our first day of school as our Blue Valley students and staff returned to the classroom. The energy was contagious, with everyone—from students to teachers—ready to kick off another year of learning and growth. Rain or shine, we are glad to have our students and staff back, ready to embrace the new school year and make every opportunity to learn and grow together.
Blue Valley School Buzz: BV goes back to school for 2024-25!
