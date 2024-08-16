Construction on a new burger restaurant in Overland Park will wrap up soon in the former home of a pizza shop.

Burger chain Five Guys appears poised to open its new Overland Park location in September, after relocating from further south on Metcalf Avenue.

Five Guys will now operate at 9133 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant is moving into a space at the Glenwood Commons shopping center at 91st and Metcalf, near WingStop and Summer Moon Coffee.

Pizza chain Pie Five occupied that space for roughly a decade before closing earlier this summer.

Five Guys previously operated a franchise a few miles south at 12025 Metcalf Ave.

Five Guys offers “handcrafted” burgers and fries

The Virginia-based chain’s primary menu items are its hamburgers, cheeseburgers and fries.

Five Guys also offers other items like grilled cheese sandwiches, BLTs and hot dogs.

The restaurant also offers milkshakes that customers can add various “mix-ins” to — including bananas, Oreo cookies and peanut butter.

This is Five Guys’ sixth JoCo location

In Overland Park, the chain also currently has other locations at Oak Park Mall and at the Bluhawk shopping center.

Outside of Overland Park, Five Guys also operates franchises in Shawnee, Mission and Olathe.

Across the state line, the chain has three more locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

