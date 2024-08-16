October 30, 1946 — August 13, 2024

Susan Anne Abel, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2024, at the age of 77. Born on October 30, 1946, in Brookfield, Pennsylvania, Susan lived a life marked by dedication to both her work and family.

She spent many years working in Accounting departments, bringing her keen attention to detail and unwavering work ethic to each task she undertook. Outside of her professional endeavors, Susan found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She cherished the moments spent playing card games with friends and treasured the times she went fishing with her late husband, David Abel, who preceded her in death on February 20, 2018. Susan also enjoyed cooking for friends and family and was famous for her piecrusts.

In addition to her beloved husband, Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Georgia C. King and George R. King, as well as her siblings Richard King, Cecilia King, George King, Joseph King, and Patricia King Hardy.

She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Jason Hoffman, and her cherished grandchildren, Sydney and Brady Hoffman. Susan’s legacy of love and kindness will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Through the memories shared and the stories told, Susan’s presence will continue to be felt by her family and friends.

May her soul rest in peace.

