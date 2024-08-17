Your Library: Beloved 6 by 6 program celebrates 15 years with rebrand

Johnson County Library’s signature early literacy program, 6 by 6, Ready to Read: Six Skills by Six Years, has captivated children, parents and caregivers since 2009. With dynamic artwork, materials and programming, it has provided invaluable tools to prepare kids to love reading.

As the Library celebrates the 15th anniversary of this hugely successful program, it is taking the opportunity for a rebrand, debuting a new look for the beloved characters that represent each of the six skills: Have Fun with Books (a monkey); Look for Letters Everywhere (a peacock); Notice Print All Around You (a kangaroo and joey); Take Time to Rhyme (a goat); Talk Talk Talk (a toucan); and Tell Stories About Everything (a turtle).

The new artwork and this fall’s activities honor the original program’s excellence while recognizing the multimedia aspects of contemporary Libraries, to connect with a new generation of young readers.

“Early literacy is more multidimensional now,” says Program Operations Manager Shannon Goebel, who was Early Literacy Coordinating Librarian from 2021 to 2024. “There are so many new ways to interact with Library resources, including Talking Books and eResources like BookFlix. It’s bringing the characters into a new generation of kids and Library resources, while still reinforcing the 6 by 6 skills.”

When children’s author and illustrator Brad Sneed was invited to illustrate the original program in 2009, he used animals and humor, hallmarks of his work, to bring each skill to life in a fun way.

“As an illustrator I provide visuals,” he said. “I get people’s attention. They get curious and are inspired to read further and dig deeper.”

Updating the characters has allowed Sneed to reflect the evolution of Library services and his own artistic journey. While the originals were watercolors, the new ones are drawn digitally, allowing for bolder colors and even more expressive creativity.

He’s thrilled to be part of such an impactful initiative. “It’s just a very quality, thorough, interesting and well-researched program that lays it out for parents how to build a foundation for young readers,” he said.

Goebel said Sneed has succeeded in preserving the original characters’ whimsy and joy, while revamping them for a contemporary audience.

Jennifer Taylor, graphics coordinator for Johnson County Library, was honored to work on the initial launch and is excited about the rebrand. She said the characters have always appealed to children from birth to age six, and these updated graphics make them even more compelling.

“It was time for something new and fresh,” she said. “Just like what we’re looking for in these illustrations, the Libraries are more colorful and fresh now.”

Early Literacy skills, based on the science of children’s brain development, were originally identified by the Public Library Association in partnership with the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Johnson County Library customized the research to resonate with patrons and launched what became the enormously popular 6 by 6 program in September 2009. In 2012, the State of Kansas adopted 6 by 6 as its own early literacy program.

It remains one of Johnson County Library’s premier services. Storytimes attracted more than 32,000 attendees in 2023. Another indication of 6 by 6’s impact is that, even 15 years on, the Library still gets countless requests from parents, grandparents and early childhood teachers for information on these proven approaches.

Goebel praised the staff from 2009 to today for sustaining and growing the program, with book lists, activity kits, workshops and other resources.

“6 by 6 is a collaborative effort supported by countless staff,” she said. “It’s a testament to the passion and expertise of Johnson County Library staff, and the rebrand is a way to carry it forward.”

Johnson County will celebrate the 6 by 6 program throughout this fall. The Johnson County Commission has designated Sept. 15-21 as Early Literacy Week, special birthday-themed storytimes will be featured in branches the week of Sept. 16, and the 6 by 6 Birthday Bash is planned for Saturday, Oct. 5, at Central Resource Library. More details can be found in the Fall 2024 Guide, available at a branch near you and also available to view online.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom