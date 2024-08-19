A message from the Women’s Business Center: Join LaunchU, an award-winning microenterprise development program

Everyday aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas hesitate to move forward because they lack a roadmap to implement. LaunchU, provided by the Women’s Business Center, is here to help. This 8-week, award-winning microenterprise development program offers a comprehensive blend of nationally-recognized curriculum, expert coaching, and mentoring, specifically designed to provide a guide towards entrepreneurship.

What does LaunchU offer

LaunchU covers a wide array of critical business topics including concept development, market research, competition profiling, pricing strategies, and financial projections. By the end of the course, participants will have a completed feasibility plan, a crucial tool for evaluating the next steps for launching business ideas and securing any necessary funding.

Who can benefit from LaunchU

This program is tailored for those planning to start their business on a modest budget with five or fewer employees. LaunchU is accessible to both men and women and is offered at a very discounted price, making it a feasible option for many aspiring business owners.

Nationwide impact

With implementation in over 100 locations across the United States, LaunchU has a proven track record of assisting entrepreneurs in starting and growing their businesses, even those with little or no prior business experience. To register an attendance to a free orientation session is mandatory, ensuring that participants are well-prepared to embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

Course highlights

Throughout the 8-week course, participants will gain:

A specific roadmap for starting their business

Exposure to subject matter experts, including accountants, lawyers, and marketing professionals

Preparation for both the best and worst-case scenarios in business

Guidance on securing funding for their business

Access to a network of resources and peers essential for business success

Real stories. Real success.

Latanya Skillern, owner of LRG Commercial Contracting, LLC shared her LaunchU experience: “Although I feel strong about my trade and the scope performance, I needed help with my total business plan! Enrolling in the LaunchU class has empowered me in many ways. It almost felt like I became even more empowered to be a woman owned business in construction!”

Rachel Cohen, founder of My Bear Jeff, also praised the program: “In the LaunchU business class, I learned how to bring all the pieces of the business together and thoroughly think through the different aspects and obstacles I may face to best prepare myself for what is ahead.” In just 5 months, the progress for My Bear Jeff went from just an idea to finding an outstanding manufacturing partner, creating a prototype and partnering up with excited local nonprofits to successfully launching a Kickstarter campaign raising $21,147 to bring this idea to life.

Turn your ideas into reality

If you’re ready to develop a startup plan that will not only help you start but also succeed in business, consider joining the LaunchU program. Secure your spot by registering today and take the first step towards making your entrepreneurial dreams a reality.