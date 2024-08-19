JCCC Updates: JCCC can help any student get ready for college (wherever they plan to go)

High schools are placing greater emphasis on getting students ready for college – but research suggests incoming college freshmen are less prepared than ever for the demands of college-level courses. Based on national 2023 ACT outcomes, only 1 in 5 test takers met their benchmark education requirements. In 2023, 43% of students who took the ACT did not meet any ACT benchmarks in math, science, reading, and English.

Standardized testing isn’t the only way to measure student success, but the 2023 national average score was 19.5 out of 36 – the first time the national average fell below 20 since 1991. Higher education professionals report that incoming students lack study, reading comprehension, and time management skills.

High school students from Johnson County and across the Kansas City metro can get ahead and prepare for a seamless transition from high school to college at JCCC – no matter where they plan to go. We offer a number of Early College programs where students can earn valuable class credits and college-level experiences while still in high school, which also prepares them to succeed in college.

Earn college credit in a high school classroom

JCCC’s College Now program allows Johnson County high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors to earn college credit while completing coursework in their high school classrooms. JCCC had more than 4,800 high school students enrolled in College Now courses during the fall 2023 semester, making up just over 28% of our student body.

Many who eventually plan to earn a bachelor’s degree take core courses here to save time and money at a 4-year school. College Now students have access to the same resources and amenities as any student on campus, including free tutoring, the Career Development Center, and more.

Interested Johnson County students and parents should reach out to their high school counselor for more information on what College Now courses are offered in their high school. Find out if your school district has a College Now partnership with JCCC.

More ways students can get ahead with JCCC

High school students enrolled in JCCC through one of our various programs can also take College Success courses. A 2021 study completed by the Higher Education Research Institute found nearly 50% of college freshmen struggled to adjust to the academic expectations of college like taking useful notes, studying for an exam, or effectively reading a textbook. Students in JCCC’s College Success classes learn to improve their academic skills, learn strategies to retain and process information, and gain confidence to navigate college coursework. Learn more.

Through a Kansas state law called Excel in Career and Technical Education (CTE), Johnson County high school juniors and seniors can get ahead through JCCC’s Career Ready program. Students in this program come to JCCC’s campus for half the day to earn a CTE certificate alongside their high school diploma. While these certificates are not guaranteed to transfer to college credit, they often are accepted as electives. Interested students can earn CTE certificates in a variety of subjects that will translate to their future educational and career endeavors, including:

Certified Nurse Assistant

Automotive and Light Repair

Interior Design

Hospitality and Culinary Arts

Welding

And more

Some high school students may qualify to take Excel in CTE classes and have their tuition costs waived, thanks to Kansas law, but the number of students who can participate is limited. Read more about Excel in CTE from the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR).

Graduate high school with college gen eds complete

Thanks to JCCC’s Dual Degree program, 18 Johnson County high school students graduated in Spring 2024 with both associate’s degrees and high school diplomas. The students could start college in Kansas having fully completed their general education requirements.

Dual Degree students can earn either an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree and graduate from high school at the same time. Dual Degree students spend their junior and senior years full-time on JCCC’s campus and receive high school and college credit for their coursework. These students are immersed in college life and are responsible for creating their schedules and managing their time. Dual Degree students also have full access to JCCC’s campus resources, including academic counseling and advising.

Any area high school student (not just Johnson County) can participate in this program. Interested students, parents, and educators must first coordinate with their high school counselor and then reach out to Amy Sellers, Program Director, Early College Partnerships and Outreach at aseller3@jccc.edu to explore their options

KBOR systemwide general education

The 2024-2025 academic year is the first year the KBOR Systemwide General Education initiative will be implemented at all state community colleges, Washburn University, and the six state universities. Read more about the Systemwide General Education framework from KBOR.

This framework will make transferring within the Kansas public higher education system easier for all students. Completing general education credit hours at JCCC (or other participating colleges) will also count toward degree requirements at the institution they transfer to (unless an exception for a specific program has been approved by KBOR).

Students who transfer before completing the general education framework will have courses evaluated at the receiving school on a course-by-course basis. Finishing all 34-35 general education course credits before transferring to a 4-year higher education institution will simplify the transfer process, decrease costs, and accelerate the progress toward degree completion.

Learn more

JCCC is here to make college possible for any student, no matter their educational and career goals. Learn more at jccc.edu/admissions/early-college.